In the face of accurate, but opportunistic, Republican criticism, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his failed state unemployment bureaucracy is doing the best it can and will try harder.
The battle against the coronavirus pandemic has produced the first partisan fight in Illinois, one over the state’s clear failure to handle the deluge of unemployment claims.
Legislative Republicans held a press conference Monday to condemn the state’s understandable display of ineptitude.
“We must do better by fixing this system immediately,” said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.
While conceding the obvious — a massive bureaucratic failure — Pritzker dismissed the Republicans for “complaining.”
Pritzker is right — Republicans are complaining. But their complaints are not without justification.
As the same time, Pritzker is justified in feeling put upon — the state received 513,173 unemployment claims between March 1 and April 4. That number, filed in a little more than one month, is higher than all the claims the state received during the 12 months of 2019.
No wonder the Illinois Department of Employment Security is overwhelmed — numbers like these would crush any bureaucracy, especially one as sclerotic and technology-challenged as that in Illinois.
Further, it would be no surprise if circumstances did not get worse at IDES because, given the current economic freeze put in place by the governor, the number of newly unemployed can be expected to dramatically increase.
It’s the worst of all worlds — self-imposed economic Armageddon generating an explosion in unemployment claims meets state bureaucracy incapable of dealing with requests for assistance.
This is not a new issue — IDES’ failures have been the subject of multiple unflattering news accounts since the pandemic hit home.
Pritzker contends that the new system at IDES is “better than it was,” but concedes it’s “still a work in progress.”
Properly translated, that means circumstances still stink, but perhaps not as bad as they once did.
That hardly inspires confidence in fixing the problem. The real solution, of course, is to restore a functioning economy that gets people back to work and off the telephone and computer lines to IDES.
So far, unfortunately, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appear to be militant supporters of the current economic freeze for the foreseeable future.
Not every state governor feels that way, and for good reason. They fear the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus shutdown is worse than the purported cure.
That’s why a consortium of Democratic governors in the Northeast and West are working together to ease economic restrictions while still maintaining safety measures.
While Pritzker is working to cure the problems at IDES, he would be well advised to join the efforts of his Democratic gubernatorial colleagues.
In the meantime, those in need of unemployment-compensation assistance need to help themselves and the state by facing the reality that the IDES bureaucracy is failing and act accordingly.
Getting upset and angry won’t make the problem go away.
People should think of it as another test of their character and consider it a learning lesson about the folly of putting too much trust in government bureaucracies.