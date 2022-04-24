The coronavirus experience has taken a psychological and physical toll on everyone.
Reaction to last week’s federal court ruling striking down the federal mandate requiring passengers on public transportation — like airplanes — to wear masks revealed how deeply coronavirus angst has wound its way into American life.
Some critics of the judge’s ruling bordered on the hysterical, almost as if it would result in the instant deaths of thousands. One commentator was so outraged that he said of U.S. Judge Kathryn Mizelle’s decision that “it is difficult not to suspect that it was written in bad faith.”
In other words, he expressed the view that the judge intentionally wrote a decision she knew was incorrect.
Why? Because she’s opposed to legally valid measures to protect public health. That hardly makes sense.
Besides, there are such things as appellate courts whose job is to review — and sometimes reverse — trial court decisions. The Biden administration has announced it will appeal, even though the mandate was scheduled to expire May 3.
In this case, Mizelle concluded as a matter of statutory interpretation that the CDC lacked legal authority to issue the mandate.
Although some reacted with shock, the airlines were pleased. Three — American, United and Delta — had asked the Biden administration in March to drop the mask mandate.
Support for COVID-19-related mandates, including masks in public places, has declined dramatically as the pandemic has eased.
Some die-hards cling to the notion that continued rigid rules can’t hurt — and might help. Consequently, they suggest mandates like this continue.
But much of the public appears to have had its fill. They are willing to take responsibility to look out for themselves and let others do the same.
It is true, of course, that there are exceptions to easing. Philadelphia reinstated and then dropped a mask mandate as coronavirus cases there increased. But that decision, too, is not necessarily well grounded.
While a new variant is on the move, it is reported to be of a less severe nature than previous ones. At the same time, an increase in coronavirus cases does not end the debate because it’s hospitalizations and deaths that are the real issue.
Local health officials have suggested that the coronavirus is widely present and will long be with us, something akin to the flu and to be guarded against as one would against a cold and/or the flu.
If one thing has become obvious, it’s that it’s virtually impossible to control the spread of the virus — lockdowns or not, masks or not.
It’s beyond discussion that the CDC’s mandate is well-intentioned. But self-proclaimed virtue can morph into vice if not grounded in legal authority.
Another judge or another court might rule differently. Judges have been all over the lot on the legal propriety of the many mandates government officials have put in place.
People remain free to wear masks if they feel they help. Some will, and some won’t, a common-sense point, not a legal one, made by Breeze Airways Executive David Neeleman.
“If the government can decide they can have the State of the Union Address without masks, then we certainly should be able to let people have that choice on an airplane,” he said.