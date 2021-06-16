Local residents are justifiably enraged about the number of shootings this year, but it’s important to know this is not a grave problem just in C-U.
It’s fair to be concerned about the outrageous number of shootings in Champaign and Urbana so far this year. Through this past weekend, there have been some 125 reports of shots fired in Champaign since Jan. 1 and about 42 such reports in Urbana. There have been five gun-related deaths in Champaign and three in Urbana.
Those numbers are well beyond what once was considered the norm, but the norm is changing, and not just in East Central Illinois.
Shootings are up throughout the Midwest and not only in big cities. Police and political leaders in Springfield, Peoria, the Quad Cities and other mid-sized communities have held news conferences and other events in recent months to decry street violence, urge cooperation in police investigations and to call for calm before the heat of summer arrives.
The Washington Post reported Monday that shootings and gunfire deaths have risen in the United States since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.
U.S. shooting deaths began to average 58 per day last July and stayed near that rate until falling in January. Now they’re escalating again. In the first weekend of June 2021, more than 120 Americans died in shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent research group based in Washington, D.C.
So far this year, according to GVA, there have been almost 20,000 gun-related deaths in the United States, more than half of them reported suicides. More than 130 children, aged 0-11, have lost their lives. More than 550 teenagers, up to the age of 17, have been taken from us. And more than 150 police officers are no longer here to protect us and enjoy life, all victims of gun violence.
A running update of shootings in the last 72 hours at the GVA website reports incidents in Champaign; Danville; Decatur; South Bend, Ind.; Vicksburg, Miss.; Yakima, Wash.; Pittsfield, N.H.; Bridgeport, Conn.; and hundreds of other communities.
Why the shootings? Experts attribute it to any number of new and traditional reasons: societal inequalities; violent portrayals in movies, TV shows and games; steep increases in gun ownership; social isolation brought on by COVID-19; confusion and misuse of communications on social media; deteriorating relationships between police and civilians, including the lack of cooperation in investigations. There are likely dozens more reasons.
What can be done? Just throwing more money at police enforcement hasn’t proven effective, just as “defunding” police won’t help. (And to be clear, the city of Champaign isn’t defunding its police department in its new budget; there’s $28.1 million in the FY 2022 budget, a 2.3 percent, COVID-19-related drop from last year. Other departments got deeper cuts, including 13 percent in the fire department and nearly 12 percent in public works.)
Only recently has the federal government resumed important funding research in gun violence and injury prevention as a public health issue, with money going to the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
The recent flood of money to local governments from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Act also may offer an opportunity to undertake local, community-based gun violence prevention efforts that would include broader mental health counseling, expanded school and youth programs and improved police-community relations plans.
Gun violence is a problem not only in East Central Illinois but throughout the nation, and it requires a unified, national strategy aimed at prevention.