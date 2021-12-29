No theater in Champaign-Urbana history can match downtown Champaign’s Virginia Theatre
— which opened 100 years ago on Tuesday — for magnificence or longevity.
On the day the Virginia Theatre opened — Dec. 28, 1921 — there were six other theaters of various sizes, qualities and reputations operating in Champaign-Urbana. The Colonial, Orpheum, Park, Princess, Rialto and Illinois theaters all presented some sort of regular entertainment from stage plays and vaudeville acts to movies and even wrestling matches.
But nothing could match the opulence of the Virginia, built by contractor A.W. Stoolman and local entrepreneur C.C. Pyle, who later became Harold “Red” Grange’s first promoter and business agent. The Virginia got its name from Stoolman’s daughter, Elizabeth Virginia Stoolman.
The Virginia, although built in a community of only 26,000 people, had a magnificence much like the grand theaters then under construction all over the United States. The Chicago Theatre on State Street opened just two months before the Virginia and featured some of the same grand flourishes and detail.
From its dark red tile roof to the red-and-yellow awnings on its exterior, from the ornamental box features on either side of its giant stage to the $50,000 (about $800,000 in today’s dollars) Hope-Jones grand orchestral organ, everything about the Virginia was first-class. When it opened, the Virginia had about 1,900 seats. The Chicago Theatre had seating for 3,880.
The Virginia’s stage was huge, big enough to accommodate traveling shows, and the theater had dressing rooms on either side of the stage as well as more rooms in the basement under the stage.
Fortunately, much of the theater’s features have been preserved and even improved over the course of a series of renovations that began about 25 years ago and were accelerated with the Champaign Park District’s acquisition of the property in 2000. Thanks to private donations, state grants and taxpayer assistance by way of the park district, the Virginia today is every bit the gem it was 100 years ago.
Over the years, the Virginia has hosted entertainers including Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, Red Skelton, Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, John Prine, The Temptations, B.B. King, Lyle Lovett, Melissa Etheridge, Art Garfunkel, Paula Poundstone, The Beach Boys and many more.
Tonight and Thursday night, theater lovers and proud residents of Champaign-Urbana can enjoy a 100th birthday presentation of “The Bat,” the same play that helped open the Virginia on Dec. 28, 1921. And later in 2022, the theater will host musical acts, comedians, opera and the return of the Roger Ebert Film Festival.
The opening of the Virginia 100 years ago heralded a great postwar building boom in Champaign-Urbana that soon was followed by a number of improvements, including a new Illinois Central Railroad station along with the raising of the IC tracks through town, and the construction of Mercy Hospital, the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel and Memorial Stadium and Huff Gym on the University of Illinois campus.
Almost all of those nearly century-old improvements remain and are touchstones of the Champaign-Urbana community. But the Virginia Theatre was first.