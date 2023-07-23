New workplace standard claims another casualty.
It’s pretty clear they’ve been discussing more than the color of firetrucks lately at the Champaign Fire Department.
The hot topic of the week is the recent and sudden announcement by Chief Gary Ludwig that he decided to retire so he’ll have more time to care for his ailing wife. But there is more to the story than spousal concern — it was a shotgun resignation.
That became clear after The News-Gazette filed a freedom-of-information request that bore substantial fruit.
It turns out that Ludwig was the target of workplace misconduct accusations, that City Manager Dorothy David conducted a lengthy investigation into those claims and, finally, that she found merit to them.
David concluded that previously undisclosed allegations that Ludwig engaged in inappropriate comments or conversations were corroborated “by multiple witnesses and/or supported by witness statements, notes made by impacted staff or reports made to colleagues within the fire department in the immediate aftermath of specific statements.”
Through his lawyer, Ludwig denied the charges and contended that, but for his family issues, he would have “stayed to fight” them.
Julie Herrera, Ludwig’s Chicago lawyer, dismissed complaints against Ludwig as “completely false,” “taken out of context” and or “part of a broader discussion among firefighters in the firehouse.”
In other words, Ludwig suggests, it’s far complicated than outward appearances suggest.
There may or may not be merit to Ludwig’s contention that he’s a victim of character assassination. The public will never know for sure. But the number and types of complaints generated enough smoke to produce suspicions of fire, perhaps a conflagration.
No one could be so naive as to believe that coarse language and ribald male humor don’t find their way into male-dominated work settings like fire stations. At the same time, no one ought to be so naive as to believe that the anything-goes atmosphere among friends in a men’s locker room is acceptable in the mixed atmosphere of today’s workplaces. Times and rules have changed.
That’s particularly the case for upper-level managers, because leadership flows from the top down.
If the chief talks like a vulgar fraternity rat, even if he thinks it’s good-humored fun among friends, others may choose to emulate it. If the chief talks like a vulgar fraternity rat in front of rank-and-file subordinates, all bets are off.
Under the circumstances, it was predictable that David would give Ludwig a choice of resignation or dismissal. It’s also no surprise that David, ever the bureaucrat, is choosing to inflict on department employees more anti-harassment training and admonitions to inform on others — this in the absence of evidence implicating anyone but the former chief.
What happened to Ludwig is the best example anyone in any city department needs as to inappropriate workplace banter. The rest is just mindless piling on.