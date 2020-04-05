Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his budget team have to start over.
Compounding the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic is the uncertainly that surrounds it — how long is this going to last and how much damage to public health and the economy will it do?
There are certainties as well. But they don’t offer much comfort either.
Here are two:
— The state’s 2020-21 fiscal year begins July 1, less than three months from today.
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed state budget, released with the usual fanfare a couple months ago, has gone up in smoke and will have to be re-done.
Submitted to the General Assembly long before the current contagion, Pritzker’s $2 billion budget proposal is not only a dead letter but so is his current roughly $40 billion budget because revenue projections are now out the window.
That explains why analysts at the state’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability headlined their March budget report “Into the Unknown.”
“Prior to the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. economy appeared to be running on all cylinders. The preliminary employment data for February 2020 was excellent as nonfarm payrolls added 273,000 new jobs which was significantly higher than the 175,000 expected. In addition, the December and January estimates were revised upwards by a total of 243,000. The unemployment rate remained at 3.5 percent which is the lowest rate since the late 1960s. Wage growth was at 3.7 percent in January according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Wage Growth Tracker which is near recent highs and were at levels not seen since prior to the Great Recession,” it stated.
That period now can be categorized as the good old pre-coronavirus days.
Since then, Gov. Pritzker’s orders to close bars and restaurants and shut down many other businesses have, essentially, frozen the economy.
As a consequence, people have lost their incomes. Over the past two weeks, roughly 300,000 Illinoisans have applied for unemployment benefits.
Through no fault of their own, they’ve been converted from taxpayers to tax-eaters, in the process overwhelming the claim-filing process.
Compounding the problems posed by the massive losses in state income taxes and sales tax revenues, Pritzker moved the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. That means that there will be a significant delay in the state receiving the tax payments that traditionally come pouring in this month.
Just as regular people are hemorrhaging financially, so is the state government they support by working, earning and paying taxes.
State revenues declined by 11 percent ($4.5 billion) during the Great Recession of 2008-09, according to the commission. That’s devastating, but at least the economy was functioning then. It’s not now.
The status quo simply cannot stand indefinitely without wreaking an unimaginable havoc on our society. But it’s standing for now and, the commission estimated, it could cost the state $8 billion in anticipated revenues over multiple budget years.
The governor and legislators are considering what steps to take. How they take them in an age of social distancing is one question. The other is how they will cobble together what passes for a budget in the face of inadequate information.
They can be expected to raid funds that hold revenue for specific purposes. They’re, obviously, expecting federal bailout dollars to ease their burden.
But their options are as limited as their information.