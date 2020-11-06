Since it’s never happened before, it’s no surprise that there is considerable uncertainty about how the Illinois Supreme Court
should proceed in the wake of Justice Thomas Kilbride’s failure to be retained in Tuesday’s election.
Illinois statutes set out the rules, but they are not as clear as they might be.
Here’s one rule — “The Supreme Court shall consist of seven Judges. Three shall be selected from the First Judicial District and one from each of the other Judicial Districts.”
So a full court consists of seven justices? But in the event of a naturally occurring vacancy (death and/or retirement) or a rarely occurring vacancy, must the court name a replacement? If that is the case, where does it say so in the statute?
Can the court operate with six justices? For a variety of reasons, the court has over the years issued valid decisions with just five or six participating justices. There’s nothing magical about seven.
Here’s another brain teaser.
Justice Thomas Kilbride, who was not retained by voters, will remain a member of the court until Dec. 6, as will retiring Justice Lloyd Karmeier. Can they — should they — participate in an appointment decision?
A new justice — the Fifth District’s David Overstreet — will join the court Dec. 7 as a consequence of his election Tuesday. Does a decent respect for the court’s new blood require letting Overstreet be in on the decision while excluding the two departing justices?
This is a dicier business than some might realize. While the Illinois courts, for most the part, decide cases solely on merits, the high court does not exclusively decide cases in that manner.
Kilbride was the court’s fourth
Democrat. Now that he’s leaving, it’s a 3-3 partisan split.
Whatever decision is made, it will be temporary because the Kilbride post will be up for election in 2022. People are justifiably tired of thinking about politics. But that race will be brutally fascinating as Democrats try to win back control of the court while the
GOP pursues its own majority.
Frankly, how the court proceeds is not a major concern. If someone is appointed, the only concern should be finding a justice who is seen to be as good for one party as the other. If not, well, six is not a bad number to live with for two years.