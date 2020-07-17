Public policy must be determined by legislators, not judges acting as self-appointed legislators.
A loathsome piece of human garbage was executed Monday, and it’s a sure bet that few will miss him.
Daniel Lee Lewis, a white supremacist convicted of a triple murder, represents the first execution by the federal government in 17 years. A second convicted murderer was executed Wednesday, and the same issues apply to both men.
While each man deserved his fate, their executions are controversial among capital punishment opponents, not least of whom are federal judges who sought to block the executions on spurious legal grounds.
It took U.S. Supreme Court intervention to ensure both executions went off as the law required.
The attitudes of these judicial death-
penalty prohibitionists are understandable because they are consistent with what had been a de facto ban on enforcing federal law on capital punishment.
But there’s a legitimate way for them to go about their business, one that doesn’t require repudiating the oaths they took to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution.
They can persuade members of Congress to do what members of the Illinois General Assembly did — repeal the death penalty.
Capital punishment is a grisly business, even though it can be warranted in the worst of the worst cases.
One news account stated that Lewis was “convicted of capital murder in aid of a racketeering enterprise — specifically, a white-supremacist organization, for which he and an accomplice murdered a firearms dealer, along with the dealer’s wife and child, in robbing their home to steal guns and money. After shooting them with stun guns and asphyxiating them, Lee and his partner weighted the corpses down with stones and tossed them into the bayou. The bodies washed up in a lake six months later.”
While capital punishment is constitutional (it’s contemplated in the Fifth Amendment of the Bill of Rights), it’s clearly not mandatory. Federal and state legislators are free to either put it on or take it off the books.
Given the number of wrongful convictions in death cases, it’s not the best approach to take, however deserved it might actually be.
But there’s a right and a wrong way to go about repeal. It’s a public policy dispute, so let those who establish policy — federal and state legislators — decide how to proceed. The current approach where anti-death-penalty jurists seek to block executions based on their personal preferences only breeds disrespect for the law.