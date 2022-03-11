Those who oppose a law should work to repeal it.
The U.S. Supreme Court, as expected, last week reinstated the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev.
But take heart, death-penalty abolitionists. Tsarnaev stands as good a chance of dying of old age in prison as he does of being executed for his horrific crimes. That’s because the Biden administration has declared a moratorium on the imposition of death-sentence jury verdicts that are returned in federal court, and no one can say when — or if — it will ever be lifted.
Tsarnaev’s status is a reflection of political, rather than traditional, justice, an unusual circumstance that stems from wide public disagreement about the propriety of capital punishment.
Now 28, Tsarnaev was just 19 when he and his older brother, Tamerlan, set off pressure-cooker bombs filled with, among other things, nails near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon. The carnage was vast — three people killed and hundreds of others injured. Seventeen people lost limbs.
In reinstating the death sentence, the high court overturned a ridiculous appeals court decision that affirmed Tsarnaev’s conviction but overturned the death penalty.
As often happens in death cases, the appeals court relied on legal pretexts driven by the judges’ personal aversion to capital punishment to reach its tainted result.
The appeals court found that U.S. Judge George O’Toole, the trial judge, did not sufficiently question potential jurors about their exposure to pretrial coverage of the case and wrongfully excluded evidence about Tsarnaev’s brother.
But a review of O’Toole’s questioning of jurors revealed he went to great lengths to ensure the jury would not be influenced by pretrial publicity. He presented a 100-question legal form to jurors, using it to reduce the pool from 1,373 to 256. Then he rigorously questioned them to ensure they were free of bias.
The appeal’s court finding, essentially, made it clear that no realistic level of juror questioning could ever pass legal muster in a death case. No wonder Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ majority opinion concluded that O’Toole’s handling of jury selection was “eminently reasonable and wholly consistent with this court’s precedents.”
The disputed evidence concerned unproven allegations that Tamerlan Tsaersaev, who was killed in a shootout with police a few days after the bombing, had robbed and killed three drug dealers in 2011. The defense wanted to introduce the allegation to show that Dzhokhar was dominated by his older brother and, because of that, should be spared a death sentence.
The court voted by a 6-3 margin to reinstate the death penalty, a solid majority. But it was disappointing, but not surprising, to see the court’s three liberals — Steven Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonya Sotomayor — embrace the appeals court’s nonsensical ruling. It showed they, too, are willing to substitute their personal views in cases of this nature rather than follow the law.
Such is the nature of the death penalty, however, that there are those who will applaud the dissenters.
They would better spend their time trying to persuade members of Congress to repeal the federal death-penalty law rather than hoping that, in the rare cases where execution is sought, judges will refuse to follow it.
Illinois’ legislators abolished the death penalty in 2011. Whether one agrees with that or not, it was the proper way to make public policy, far superior to hoping judges will repudiate their oaths to faithfully carry out the law.