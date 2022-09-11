Despite professed optimism, the future of the American economy is uncertain.
When it comes to economics, does anyone know anything?
That question may sound harsh, even unfair. Economists know lots of things, but one thing they don’t know — and cannot reliably predict — is the future. That’s why they’re all over the lot in their assessments of what lies ahead for the U.S. economy.
The Federal Reserve Board is intent on raising interest rates to slow inflation. But will that inevitable tightening of the economy drag the country into a recession? What about unemployment? Are there too many people who’ve simply dropped out of the workforce, causing job openings to be widely ignored? Or are we on the verge of more people going to work at higher wages that will be wiped out by rising prices?
Questions abound. Speculation runs amok.
What’s really going to happen? People will know much more when the future has become the past.
As circumstances stand now, the jobs situation is strong. The U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs last month, an impressive showing but still less than the 500,000 added the previous month.
The unemployment rate is 3.7 percent. That’s a great number, even if it’s slightly higher than the 3.5 percent figure in July. That 3.5 percent statistic was a record-setter, the lowest in 50 years.
Either way, it represents what economists called a “full-employment economy.”
But how long will the current strong jobs market continue? That all depends on how successful the government is in slowing inflation without pushing the economy into a recession.
It’s a difficult balancing act. In the 1980s, Fed Chairman Paul Volker pushed interest rates into double digits — 19 percent — to end inflation. In the process, the country confronted a long and painful recession. Jerome Powell, the current chairman, said last week that “we think we can avoid the very high social costs that Paul Volcker and the Fed had to bring into play to get inflation back down.”
What he really means is that he hopes the country can avoid a recession. There’s no question that Powell’s plan to increase rates will slow the economy, but how much?
After years of low inflation, price increases are at a 40-year high of 8.5 percent.
The Fed has bumped interest rates up to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent. While not a particularly high number, planned increases will put further strain on the economy.
The Fed at least has its eye on the right target. Inflation is everyone’s enemy because it devalues their earnings and savings, drives up government’s costs, generates pressure for tax increases and casts a pall over everyday life.
Even more problematic is that, even if the policy prescription is correct, it’s a long process. It took several years to tame the inflation problem of the late 1970s and early ’80s. So patience, which is always in short supply, is required as the effort to, as the late President Gerald Ford once said, “Whip inflation now” proceeds.