Dome, sweet dome. The tournaments are back.
Good news has been in short supply lately, but Champaign County got a nice dose of it this week with the report that the high school boys’ basketball state tournaments are returning to State Farm Center.
It’s been 25 years since the Illinois High School Association moved the tournament from what was then the Assembly Hall to Peoria. Locals have been smarting ever since, looking for ways to lure the tournament back to where it should be — the palatial basketball facility at the leading state university.
At long last, IHSA officials announced that they awarded the tournament to the State Farm Center for three years, beginning in March.
In addition to the move, the IHSA is revising its scheduling for the four-class system.
Instead of scheduling two classes to play on consecutive weekends, the IHSA is scheduling a four-class tournament to be played over three days starting May 11.
Drawing athletes, coaches and fans from all four classes should pack a wallop, not only in terms of excitement on campus but at the local businesses serving all those visitors.
Jayne DeLuce, president of Visit Champaign County, declined to disclose the size of the bid submitted to the IHSA. But a variety of municipalities, businesses and individuals contributed in the expectation that the economic impact will more than compensate for the investment that’s being made.
Everyone will have to wait and see about that.
The tournaments, for a variety of reasons, are not what they used to be in terms of fan interest. While once a signature event that drew interest from all across the state, these kind of tournaments now face widespread competition for public interest.
Peoria’s experience tells that story. What started off with a bang ended with smaller and smaller crowds coming to see the games there.
That means, as DeLuce indicated, that winning the bid is not the end of the process, but the beginning.
“This is when the real work begins,” she said, citing all the plans that have to be put in place to present a great experience for both teams and their fans.
Among those expressing pleasure with the return of the tournaments to Champaign County was, for obvious reasons, University of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood.
He and his assistant coaches will benefit from the short walk from his office to the State Farm Center to watch high school prospects. At the same time, the UI’s home court will be seen widely on television when the games are played, appealing to potential UI recruits.
Best of all, however, is that local fans who’ve missed the tournament over the years will be able to get their hoops fix met by watching the state’s top teams and players fight it out in championship games. Can’t beat that.