An Illinois House committee plans to investigate an alleged criminal conspiracy involving its all-powerful speaker.
The state’s two leading Democrats — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Michael Madigan — are at loggerheads over a proposal by Republican House Leader Jim Durkin that targets the veteran Chicago politician.
That tells people all they need to know about Democratic discomfort over the Commonwealth Edison scandal swirling around Madigan and members of his patronage army.
Durkin last week proposed that a special House committee investigate Madigan’s allegedly key role in the unfolding bribery scandal. Depending on whether the committee finds anything of substance, it can recommend the House take disciplinary action against the 78-year-old political powerhouse.
“Given the facts admitted by ComEd for its nine-year-long scheme to bribe Speaker Madigan, the Illinois House of Representatives must do its job and conduct a thorough investigation,” Durkin said.
He, of course, is referring to ComEd’s recent admission of its role in a conspiracy in which it provided lucrative, no-show jobs to Madigan friends and political associates in exchange for favorable legislative action on measures important to the utility.
As part of ComEd’s agreement with federal prosecutors, it agreed to pay a $200 million fine.
Madigan has not been charged, but authorities are continuing to investigate his alleged role in the plot as well as those of a number of Madigan’s pals. They include Madigan’s close friend Michael McClain, a legislator turned ComEd lobbyist.
Suffice it to say, people in Chicago and the rest of Illinois are waiting for more shoes to drop.
If Durkin was looking to cause his Democratic rivals indigestion — and he most assuredly was — the Republican pol must have been delighted by the fissures in the state Democratic Party his measure revealed.
Madigan made it clear that he thinks the idea stinks, issuing a lengthy statement that both re-stated his innocence and ripped Republicans. In contrast to the usual deliberately low-key statements Madigan issues, this one was defensive and angry.
Calling Durkin’s proposal a “stunt,” Madigan issued a lengthy, personal attack on Durkin and President Trump that attempted to redirect public attention from the ComEd bribery scheme.
While Madigan professed anger and indignation over the proposal, Pritzker went the other way.
The governor defended the right of the House to inquire and expressed hope the inquiry will be revealing.
“As I have said all along, there are questions that need to be answered by the speaker. And perhaps the creation of this legislative committee will actually get some of those answers. So, I favor more information, more transparency. And I encourage the speaker and anyone they may call to give the answers to the questions that this committee will ask,” the governor said.
No one should kid themselves about the nature of this inquiry. It is, as Madigan charged, a “stunt,” political theater designed to score points in advance of the November election.
What’s more, no one should expect any great revelations from the inquiry. Federal investigators know what they’re doing and have more than ample authority to get the information they seek. A legislative panel — one divided equally by Democrats and Republicans — won’t get far if it tries to leap into this complicated conspiracy.
Hard as it is to imagine, it would be interesting to see Madigan appear before the committee, perhaps invoking his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. But anyone expecting a replay of the Watergate hearings of the 1970s will be sorely disappointed.
What’s revealing already is out in the public domain — Democrats’ angst over Madigan’s supreme role in the General Assembly and the Illinois Democratic Party.
A relative handful of left-wing Democrats have called for his resignation. At the same time, party regulars, many beholden to or fearful of Madigan, have issued some waffling cliches stating the obvious — if Madigan is ultimately convicted of a crime, he must resign.
While not calling for Madigan to resign, Pritzker has made a clear effort to separate himself from the widely unpopular speaker. Pritzker knows that, while Madigan’s political foundation is rock solid in Chicago, his reputation is a party hindrance in the rest of Illinois.
Unfortunately for the Republicans, Madigan’s reputation as a slippery, ethically marginal politician hasn’t helped the GOP win significant electoral victories. But there’s always a next time, and Durkin’s planned political pyrotechnics are it, to Madigan’s obvious dismay.