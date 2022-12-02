Politicians don’t get mad — they get even.
When Republicans assume majority control of the U.S. House in January, they plan to take the political scalps of three Democrats who’ve drawn their ire.
Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy said recently that he’ll remove Democratic U.S. Reps. Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff and Ilham Omar from their committee assignments.
He has his reasons for targeting the three for retribution. Even more important, he has a regrettable precedent on which he can rely to justify his decision.
During the current House term, Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi stripped two Republicans — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona — of their committee assignments.
Republicans, naturally, protested Pelosi’s decision to decide which Republicans can sit on which committees. More important, they warned that Republicans could someday do to Democrats what Democrats did to Republicans.
That day has arrived. So when Democrats squeal about the unfairness of the GOP’s targeting of the trio, they can only blame themselves.
It’s unwise, for obvious reasons, to allow the majority party to have a veto power over the other party’s committee assignments. When retribution begins, there’s no telling where it will end or, more importantly, what negative impact the tit-for-tat will have on the function of House operations.
Perhaps after the GOP has evened the score, they might agree with Democrats to revise House rules so each party can make its own committee assignments.
The GOP targeted the three for what it considers to be good reasons.
Republican leaders said Swalwell will lose his seat on the House Intelligence Committee because of his ties to a woman later identified as a Chinese spy, Schiff is being removed from the same committee because of repeated misrepresentations concerning the Russian collusion probe involving the Trump administration, and Omar will be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee because of repeated virulently anti-Israel comments.
Democrats targeted the two Republicans for similar offenses. Greene, a rabid conservative and ally of former President Donald Trump, made repeated statements Democrats considered outrageous, while Gosar expressed support online for violent retribution against Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
None of these five House members will win any awards for their public comments or conduct. At the same time, the potential problem of endless retaliation by the parties cannot be ignored.
Democrats made their point. Republicans are making theirs. Not to do so would have reflected unilateral disarmament that showed they could be pushed around. But once the score is tied, it’s time to call for a cessation of any future hostilities.