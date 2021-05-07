The real source of Illinois’ population decline is not hard to identify.
When Illinois’ census numbers were reported last week, there were multiple sighs of relief.
That’s not because the news was good; it was because the news wasn’t as bad as expected.
Previous population estimates suggested Illinois would experience a dramatic decline in population. Instead, the actual decrease was roughly 18,000, a disaster but not a mega-disaster.
Illinois is just one of three states — the other two are West Virginia and Mississippi — to experience a population decline. While other states — Florida and Texas to name two — experienced a boom, Illinois is going in reverse.
The population drop is the cause of other declines, including the loss of political influence and tax revenue. Illinois will lose one member of its U.S. House delegation, and those out-migrants who left between 2010 and 2018 took their adjusted gross incomes totaling
$137 billion with them.
So what’s the problem? After all, to solve the problem Illinois is experiencing, it must be accurately identified. If our elected officials devote their time and energy to addressing minor and/or non-issues, they’re doing a disservice to those who’ve staked their futures — at least for now — on Illinois.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker took a whack at identifying the problem. Unfortunately, his response does not inspire confidence.
Pritzker told reporters that he has looked “very closely” at the issue and concluded that “the largest portion of the population that was moving out were young people who were choosing to go to college out of state because they couldn’t afford to go to college in Illinois.”
“We weren’t making it affordable enough,” he said.
Analysts suggest that Illinois is losing about 75,000 people a year. If the largest percentage is young people attending out-of-state schools, that would be an awful lot of college students.
Pritzker’s prognosis, however, does not jibe with IRS out-migration numbers.
IRS figures show that the vast majority of Illinois’ out-migrants — 65 percent — are adults between 26 and 54 . The second largest demographic is age 55 and older — 29 percent.
Out-migrants 25 and younger represent just 7 percent.
College affordability is certainly a problem. But in the context of Illinois’ out-migration woes, it’s hardly No. 1.
The real questions are why are so many young adults looking for greener pastures outside Illinois and what can be done about it.
Past surveys have indicated it’s mostly about economics — employment, taxes and housing.
In other words, it’s the same familiar debate about Illinois’ economic climate and just how welcoming it is for job creators who have the option of going elsewhere.
Unfortunately, not enough people with influence agree that’s the issue. As a consequence, many adults, not college students, continue to give up on Illinois.
Members of that 26-54 demographic will continue to leave until they perceive a positive change in a problem that has yet to be accepted as an issue, let alone addressed.