When under attack, self-defense is a must.
As the seemingly endless string of shootings continues to disrupt life in Champaign-Urbana and instill ever-growing concern about public safety, elected officials are struggling with what to do.
A partial answer came this week when the Champaign City Council approved a plan to install automated license-plate readers on roads and intersections in northern and southern areas of the city.
The vote was unsurprising. After all, how much can people and their elected officials stand before they take advantage of whatever law-enforcement options are available?
The vote means that the license-plate readers are or will soon be installed in areas of Champaign, the University of Illinois campus and Champaign County.
Urbana is the only outlier. To the dismay of Mayor Diane Marlin, its city council rejected license-plate readers on the grounds that they are ineffective and unacceptably intrusive.
They are, to a degree, intrusive. But the nonstop violence has created a situation where some intrusion is the better of two distasteful alternatives.
Fortunately, steps will be taken to maximize the cameras’ effectiveness and minimize the intrusions. Under the rules to be implemented in Champaign, all data that is collected “shall be purged (after 30 days) unless it has become, or it is reasonable to believe it will become, evidence in a civil or criminal action or is subject to a lawful action or order to produce such records.”
If they prove to be a benefit, it’s all to the good. If not, they can be removed.
But it’s important to remember that the cameras the University of Illinois has put into place on campus have proved to be an effective tool in identifying wrongdoers. People may complain about violations of privacy, but there is no legal basis to expect privacy in public places.
That doesn’t mean that people must like the idea of them. But the fact is that license-plate readers are just one more in a series of expensive tools put in place to try to deter violence and identify wrongdoers.
Concerns about the readers’ effectiveness and cost are legitimate subjects of discussions, and people can reasonably disagree about the best approach to take.
But one dissenting council member said she voted no because the readers “do not build unity ... do not build a community that provides for people.”
Actually, taking steps to ensure public safety is one of the most basic duties of government. Police and fire protection and public works are at the core of every municipal government’s responsibility. There can be no community if people are afraid to leave their homes for fear of becoming a victim of crime.
Fortunately, circumstances have not reached that point. But the statistics are highly disturbing. Champaign officials say that “in 2020, there were a total of 189 confirmed shooting incidents with 57 shooting victims” and that between “Jan. 1 and Dec. 6, 2021, there were 16 homicides ... and 243 confirmed shooting incidents during which 68 victims were struck by gunfire.”
The numbers show the problem is getting worse, not better.
No one, of course, is contending that license-plate readers are a cure-all. But they may contribute to bringing this horrific problem under control. Whatever the result, the price of inaction — yet more loss of life — is too high.