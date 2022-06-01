In trying times, it’s worthwhile to remember that President Abraham Lincoln guided a young nation through its most difficult times.
Now 100 years old, the Lincoln Memorial, designed by another Illinoisan, reminds us anew of Lincoln’s greatness.
On Monday, the historic and iconic monument to Abraham Lincoln’s greatness marked the centennial of its dedication. It was on May 30, 1922, that the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was dedicated.
It had been a long road to that point. A physical tribute to the president had been under discussion for years. Among the ideas considered were a giant pyramid and a Lincoln Road from Gettysburg, Pa., to Washington.
It wasn’t until 1910 that Congress, prodded by House Speaker Joseph Cannon of Danville, voted to create a monument. Then, 49 years after Lincoln’s death, ground was broken in 1914 for the memorial. The structure was designed by another son of Illinois, Henry Bacon, who was born in Watseka about 18 months after Lincoln’s death (he only lived there a few years) and who briefly attended the University of Illinois.
Bacon’s proposal was for a classic Grecian temple laden with symbolism — 36 Doric columns for each of the states at the time of Lincoln’s death, and 87 steps (four score and seven) from the reflecting pool outside of the building to the chamber. Further, the statue inside the memorial, created by Daniel Chester French, shows Lincoln seated, not standing. His head appears bowed and he looks tired, worn down by a Civil War and its death and division. His left hand is clenched, the National Park Services notes, representing his strength and determination to see the war through to a successful conclusion. The other hand is more open, representing Lincoln’s compassionate, warm nature.
Inside the memorial are the words to Lincoln’s second inaugural address, delivered shortly before his assassination, which still provide providential guidance in a divided nation: “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.”
In a nation today cleaved much like it was in Lincoln’s time, we can see that memorial and the president’s likeness within as a bright white light shining the way to our better selves: Firm in our commitment to justice, peace and unity.