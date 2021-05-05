Apparently nearly all of the veterans who made their home at the state-run LaSalle Veterans’ Home last fall were infected with COVID-19.
Thirty-six of them died. That is a horrific record that must not be overlooked.
Illinois operates four homes — with a fifth one expected to open this spring — for military veterans who desire to live their remaining days among other vets. All states operate at least one of these homes, which trace their history to the post-Civil War era when several states established homes for the care of soldiers and sailors.
Today these homes are funded by both the federal and state governments but operated by the latter. Illinois has a particularly dreadful record of administering these homes for the people who have served their country and state.
Six years ago, an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the Quincy Veterans’ Home killed 13 residents and sickened many others. It also helped to sink Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration. Last fall, an outbreak of COVID-19 struck the LaSalle Veterans’ Home, taking the lives of 36 residents and apparently infecting nearly every one of the rest, plus staff members.
A damning report on the LaSalle outbreak, released last week by the Illinois Department of Human Services’ office of the inspector general, uncovered a collection of missteps, including the use of non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers, the reuse of personal protective equipment across multiple veterans’ rooms, inadequate communication and training on infection control and the lack of a comprehensive COVID-19 plan at the home.
Republicans and some Democrats appear ready to skewer the administration of Gov. J.B. Pritzker — rightfully — for the negligent treatment of these veterans. Pritzker had appointed a former Democratic state representative, Linda Chapa LaVia, as acting director of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and, by all accounts, she was missing in action, or as the report put it, “was not a hands on or engaged day to day director.” The assistant director of the department said that Chapa LaVia had “abdicated” her authority to her chief of staff.
Chapa LaVia, who declined to be interviewed in the inspector general’s investigation, was paid $11,300 a month as acting director.
But more important than the political fallout from the LaSalle debacle is for Pritzker and state legislators to pledge to undertake real reforms and improvements at all of the state-operated veterans homes. LaSalle wasn’t the only veterans home to be hard hit by COVID-19. Fifteen vets passed away at the Manteno home, and dozens more were infected. Twenty-five died at the Quincy home, and 134 were infected. Although many long-term-care facilities in Illinois were hard hit by the coronavirus, the majority did a better job than the state-run facility at LaSalle with its vast resources and expertise.
Before Pritzker and other state officials take any bows for reopening Illinois’ economy and navigating the state through COVID-19, they should prove to Illinoisans that they have upgraded all protocols and care for the approximately 1,000 men and women who live at the veterans homes.