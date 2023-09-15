Here’s a breathtaking case of hypocrisy.
Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch has long characterized himself as a champion of workers’ rights.
Under Welch’s leadership, the Legislature has passed one pro-labor measure after another. The best example was putting the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution on the 2024 ballot. Even though the measure is unclear as to its exact meaning, it puts organized labor in the driver’s seat in virtually any dispute with management.
Welch’s zeal was unchallengeable — except, of course, when his professed support for labor was undermined by his own recent hypocrisy.
Staffers in Welch’s office have indicated that they wish to form a bargaining unit. They claim they’re overworked and underpaid and see collective bargaining as a means of improving their circumstances.
But they said in a Labor Day statement that Welch won’t give them the time of day, that he’s ignoring them in the hope they will go away.
“For the last nine months, we have asked in good faith for Speaker Welch to meet with us. Despite his outspoken pro-labor rhetoric and vocal support for the right of all employees in Illinois to unionize, he is apparently intent on denying this right to his own staff,” members of the Illinois Legislative Staff Association said.
Is that any way for a champion of workers’ right to act? And what do other House Democrats who fancy themselves as workers’ friends have to say about it?
Isn’t what’s good for the goose also good for the gander?
It’s hardly a surprise to find that those who run government are more than willing to make others live with regulations that they reject for themselves. But even so, Welch’s stance is amazing.
He’s certainly not required to meet demands for union recognition and begin negotiations. But public employees in Illinois certainly have legal rights to pursue unionization and, if enough of their co-workers agree, win the right to collective bargaining.
Welch doesn’t have to like it, but he has a legal obligation, like other unionized employers, to live with it.
The staffers’ desire for higher wages and compensatory time off are hardly unreasonable. The General Assembly is famous for its long hours during certain times it is in session, and that means staffers must be on the job.
It’s hardly unreasonable that they wish to be compensated for their sacrifices. So it’s hardly a surprise that they say they won’t give up their fight.
The staff association said it will “continue advocating on behalf of legislative staff until we are heard and our concerns are meaningfully addressed” while at the same point speaking out about Welch’s duplicity on this issue.
He’s hardly the first Illinois politician to be caught talking out of both sides of his mouth. But this example is one of the best that’s been on recent display.