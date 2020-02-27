State rainy-day funds are similar to an individual’s personal savings.
The 50 states that make up the United States hold, collectively, $74.9 billion in their rainy-day funds.
That’s an average of $1.5 billion per state.
But Illinois isn’t average — its rainy-day fund holds $58,655.62, according to the state comptroller’s office.
That’s just another measure by which Illinois, compared to other states, has failed to meet its obligations of handling its finances in a responsible manner.
Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Illinois not only has just a few bucks, relatively speaking, in its rainy-day fund, but is also drowning in debts, deficits and pension underfunding.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced during his budget address that he’s going to do something about the rainy-day fund. But his announcement of a planned deposit of $50 million this year and another $50 million next year is pretty small potatoes.
Remember, the average rainy-day fund is $1.5 billion — that’s billion with a B, not million with an M.
Of course, it’s easy to criticize and harder to produce. Pritzker has been in office for only a year, and he didn’t create the mess the state is in.
That responsibility goes to former governors and legislators who’ve held office for the past 40 years.
They’re the ones who spent money the state didn’t have, presided over a series of early-retirement sweeteners while ignoring their pension-funding obligations and acted as if a growing pile of unpaid bills would disappear on their own.
Pritzker is, however, the one who insists that raising taxes while raising spending is the solution to the state’s fiscal woes. That makes no sense.
Regarding the rainy-day fund, Pritzker’s symbolism is admirable but empty.
Rainy-day funds, theoretically, are supposed to contain enough money to keep the state running for a limited period during a financial emergency. They’re supposed to lesson reliance on spending cuts or tax hikes during hard times.
One need not be a financial genius to recognize that the state’s rainy-day fund, either as it exists or with Pritzker’s injections of funds, isn’t going to do anything of substance within the context of a $40 billion-plus state budget.