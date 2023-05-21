Act in haste, repent in leisure.
There’s no better example of that than the dilemma facing Gov. J.B. Pritzker and supermajority Democrats in the General Assembly.
Acting rashly after being fed grossly inaccurate cost estimates, legislators approved a supposed $2 million program for the 2020-’21 state budget to provide medical care to elderly immigrants illegally in this country.
It was presented, like all these kinds of programs are, as an act of compassion that wouldn’t cost much and do considerable good.
That might actually be the case, considering that $2 million in the context of billions in state spending really is a trifle. But the cost estimate was too far off base. Legislators compounded that problem by expanding the program, dropping the age for eligibility twice — first to 55 and then to 42.
Annual costs for the program have ballooned to more than $1 billion, and proponents want to expand it again by dropping the age for eligibility to 19.
It would be one thing if Illinois had unlimited funds. But it doesn’t.
Now, with the adjournment deadline looming, Pritzker and legislators are trying to figure out how to deal with a spending time bomb that keeps going off.
Given their sloppy initial oversight, it’s fair to say they deserve all the trouble this issue has created for them. Unfortunately, Illinois taxpayers are right there with them, well within the blast radius.
It reminds us of the question routinely posed about government in Illinois:
Does this state have a revenue problem that necessitates substantial tax increases? Or does it have a spending problem caused by reckless legislators who insist on finding new ways to spend money?
That’s a philosophical query, one driven by individual views of the size and scope of government.
But in this case, legislators seem to have gone out of their way to make a financial mess they can’t clean up.
Program advocates are furiously lobbying legislators to approve more spending and another expansion of this plan.
They may well succeed.
It’s an interesting issue because a number of legislators don’t want to be seen by their constituents as voting for benefits to noncitizens in the country illegally at the expense of funding programs intended to promote the general welfare — schools, roads, law enforcement, public aid.
In fact, the whole thing is quite a spending scandal that is getting more and more difficult to keep out of public view.
What were legislators thinking when they first got on board with this idea?
Well, they weren’t.
If they had given this proposal more than momentary consideration, they would have first gotten realistic participation figures and then real cost estimates.
Free is an attractive price. So it ought not surprise anyone that enrollment figures in this program have grown far beyond initially suggested — especially after eligibility ages were lowered — and that the numbers will continue to grow exponentially, especially if the eligibility age is lowered for a third time to 19.
Yes, our legislators have created quite a little spending problem for themselves. But what else is new? Illinois didn’t fall into the desperate financial straits it’s in now by exercising financial prudence.