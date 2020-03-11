OK, sports junkies, start your engines.
Sports gambling, another effort by state legislators to help bail the state out of its desperate financial woes, is now a reality in Illinois.
Des Plaines’ River Casino set the dubious record Monday of becoming the first gambling venue in Illinois to take a legal sports bet. Others will follow, and just in time for March Madness, the annual NCAA men’s hoops orgy.
On the heels of the additional action at River Casino came an announcement from the Argosy Casino in Alton, just across the river from the St. Louis area, that it will open its sports book on March 16.
News reports indicate that Argosy still needs the approval of the Illinois Gaming Board to do so, but details, schmetails. It’s time to get those wagers down.
Caution is advised.
Anyone who has ever tried to outsmart the oddsmakers in Las Vegas has probably learned, to their chagrin, that those guys really know what they’re doing. They rarely miss a trick when it comes to point spreads, to the extent that virtually every bet is comparable to a flip of the coin.
Sports gambling is new to Illinois, the result of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that allowed states to decide for themselves if they wish to have it.
It’s no surprise that many of them are doing it, and for a simple reasons — it’s all about the Benjamins. To be specific, it’s all about the taxes states will levy on sports wagering.
Indeed, the desire for more tax revenue is what drove legislators and Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year to engage in a massive expansion of gambling — more casinos and more video-gambling machines. They even approved converting racetracks into casinos, hence the name “racinos.”
As for sports gambling, wow. The Illinois Sports Wagering Act allows sports books at the state’s 10 casinos, three horse tracks and seven of the largest sports venues.
It’s obvious that, no matter how one feels personally about gambling, the public at large wants multiple opportunities to get something for nothing. And why not — it can be thrilling.
The sad reality, however, is that the rules are set for the house to win a majority of the time. Some gamblers win, but only at the expense of other gamblers.
So it’s every gambler for himself — the house and the state take no such chances.
The question confronting every gambler will be how much is enough. No one gets tired of winning. After all, Mae West was undoubtedly correct when she said that too much of a good thing is wonderful.
But what about the losers, because the converse is also true — too much of a bad thing can be financially devastating.
Pritzker and legislators are asking themselves a different question. How much additional revenue from the legalization of recreational use of marijuana, gambling expansion and sports gambling will be generated? Will it be enough to make a real difference in Illinois’ multi-billion-dollar debts, budget deficits and unfunded public pensions.
The answer to the first question is a lot — many, many millions. The answer to the second question is not enough to make a significant difference in the state’s financial problems.
There’s another question as well. How much will all these new opportunities to gamble cannibalize the market?
After all, there are only so many gamblers. And they only have so much money.
Video gambling is already eating into the revenue of the casinos. Will the sports books at the casinos eat further into existing outlets?
There are opinions on both sides of the question. So far, no one is giving odds on how it will all work out.