After the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump, it appears there may — or may not — be a trial in the Senate.
Democratic members of the House finally achieved their goal of approving articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Under the traditional process, a trial would follow in the U.S. Senate.
But a day after the House approved impeachment, Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised doubts about whether she will let a Senate trial to take place. Ex-pressing objections to its procedures, Pelosi said she may not forward the impeachment articles to the 100-member body, a requirement before it can proceed.
“So far, we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us,” she said. “But right now, the president is impeached.”
It should come as no great surprise that Pelosi, speaking for Democrats who hold a majority in the House, is unhappy with how the majority-Republican Senate plans to proceed. Senate Republicans were equally unhappy with how the Democratic-controlled House conducted itself.
It’s pretty much an undisputed fact that Trump’s acquittal in the Senate is foreordained. But it was equally predictable that Trump’s impeachment in the House was foreordained.
That’s what happens when partisan politics reign supreme in a process that was intended to be as bipartisan as it is serious.
But this dispute has been about politics all along — specifically, the 2016 election and the 2020 election.
Democrats were horrified that Trump won in 2016, and they’re fearful that he’ll win again in 2020.
The fact that Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, the Democrats’ president-in-waiting, was a devastating blow, all the more so because virtually all the polls predicted an easy Clinton victory.
One, of course, could just as easily argue that Clinton lost the presidential race more than Trump won it. Whatever the analysis, Trump came out on top in November 2016. Since then, he’s been relentlessly antagonizing the Democrats, to the point that they have been publicly discussing and planning his impeachment ever since.
That time came when Democrats won a House majority in the 2018 election.
They thought the Russian collusion case would be their ticket to impeachment salvation. But the Mueller report put an end to that.
Then came the Ukraine controversy, where Democrats alleged the Trump committed an impeachable offense when he allegedly threatened to withhold military aid until Ukraine’s president agreed to launch an investigation that could potentially embarrass one of Trump’s Democratic presidential opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Bribery, they charged. Extortion, they shrieked.
The facts, ultimately, did not bear out either of those criminal acts. In the end, Democrats approved two impeachment articles. Neither allege specific violations of law in a process that is predicated on, as the Constitution states, “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Instead, they allege Trump engaged in “abuse of power,” a charge so vague that constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley said every president could be subjected to it. Turley warned House members that if they impeached Trump on such a nebulous charge, it would be “your abuse of power.”
House Democrats’ second impeachment charge alleges obstruction of Congress in its investigation.
Did Trump obstruct the investigation? He certainly did, specifically invoking “executive privilege.” The usual manner of resolving that type of separation-of-powers standoff between Congress and the executive branch is to litigate the issue in the courts. Whichever side has the stronger legal argument wins.
If Trump had lost in the courts and still refused to comply with impeachment investigation requests, the House would be within its authority to impeach.
But the House refused to challenge the matter in the courts, instead rushing to meet a self-imposed Christmas impeachment deadline.
Despite all of their zeal, Democrats have failed to get the goods on their target in the White House. Removing Trump is not going to happen, and in fact, it was never going to happen, given the highly politicized manner in which impeachment was initiated.
So, instead, members of both parties are engaged in the kind of gamesmanship more typically associated with a political campaign than the most serious process the Constitution contemplates.
Pelosi made that clear when she exclaimed, “The president is impeached.”
In other words, he’s been tarred with the scarlet “I,” a burden Pelosi and the Democrats hope and apparently believe will make his re-election impossible.
In fact, it may. Trump is hard for many people to take, his sometimes ill-conceived words and impulsive actions drawing scorn. But choosing a president does not occur in a vacuum — it’s a choice.
Many of those who blanched at the prospect of a Trump presidency didn’t think he looked quite as bad standing next to Clinton. Democrats may revere her, but Clinton’s personal negatives exceeded Trump’s.
Many voters also may not appreciate Democrats trying to negate their 2016 ballot through impeachment. Elections, after all, matter. It is no small thing to try to wipe out the results of a presidential election.
Many critics argued Democrats would have been better off to focus on defeating an eminently beatable Trump in 2020. But for a variety of reasons, they simply could not restrain themselves.
Now that she has two impeachment articles in the bank, Pelosi finally is restraining herself, raising the prospect of no trial. That, too, is a two-edged sword, one that would make clear this process was legally flawed and politically suspect from the get-go.