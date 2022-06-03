The truth, particularly concerning the economy, can hurt.
Sometimes it’s difficult to know what’s worse — when public officials make self-serving claims that minimize the nation’s problems or when they actually tell the ugly truth.
For months now, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been reassuring the public about the danger of ever-rising prices.
Price inflation, she and others contend, is just a passing phase that will run its course and then largely disappear.
That fantasy, however reassuring it was to some, apparently no longer flies.
Now Yellen has a more disturbing description of the problem, although it’s accompanied by the usual “it’s not my fault” stance.
Yellen acknowledged the obvious — that she “was wrong” when she said in the past that price inflation poses only a “small risk” to people’s pocketbooks and paychecks.
“There have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that I didn’t — at the time — fully understand, but we recognize that now,” she said.
That’s about as close to an admission of error as one can expect from a public official. But there are others who understand economics and are not so reticent about discussing where the economy is headed.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co., identified strong points in the economy — plentiful jobs and rising wages — but said both are threatened by the problem Yellen was so slow to recognize.
“That (inflation) hurricane is right out there down the road (and) coming our way. We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or Superstorm Sandy or Andrew or something like that. You better brace yourself,” he told those in attendance at a recent banking conference.
A number of domestic policy decisions plus the war in Ukraine are contributing to the uncertainty facing the American economy.
Clearly, the Biden administration pushed way too much money into the economy with its COVID-19 relief measures. Lawrence Summers, treasury secretary in the Obama administration, warned the president’s economic team that too much money was being spent too fast, but to no avail.
Then there are skyrocketing fuel prices — how long will it be before gasoline selling for nearly $5 a gallon is selling for nearly $6 a gallon — that can be attributed to the administration’s relentless efforts to limit oil and gas production as part of its “green” energy policies.
That extra tax on the public has been worsened by Russia’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine.
The result is that inflation, which hasn’t been a problem since the early 1980s, is running in the 8 percent range. This is a killer — economically as well as politically.
Everyone is negatively affected when the value of their money decreases, the poor worst of all. Further, one of the cures for inflation — at least it was in late late 1970s and 1980s — is to raise interest rates that serves to stifle economic growth and increase the chances of a recession.
Further maximizing the problem is that the experience of the 1980s suggests that bringing rising costs under control takes time.
The more time, the more economic misery and hardship there will be.
Given all that, it’s no surprise that Yellen was reluctant to let the inflation cat out of the bag. But now people know. It’s time to batten down the hatches.