A state-backed scholarship program offers benefits to those who fund it as well as those who get a better education.
Jan. 1 marked the beginning of the third year of the state’s Invest in Kids scholarship program, which combines a generous state income-tax credit with the opportunity to help poor children attend schools of their choosing.
Those taxpayers who have an interest in helping themselves as well as others should look into making a donation.
Despite a decline in public support in its second year, the program still managed to send more than 5,000 students from low-income families to private schools at no cost.
While impressive, the number is a relatively small fraction of the roughly 46,000 students who applied for full or partial grants from scholarship-granting organizations.
The five-year pilot program was one of the few things on which former Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic legislative leaders could agree during Rauner’s stormy four-year tenure.
But even today, powerful officials influenced by hostile teachers unions remain opposed to the current law as well as renewing it once the experimental program reaches the end of its five-year trial period.
That’s unfortunate, because at a time when so many public schools are failing, it’s important that low-income families at least have the opportunity to pursue viable educational alternatives for their children.
Legislators capped the program at $100 million a year for five years. The program raised $61 million in its first year and $50 million last year.
Here’s how it works. Businesses or individuals can make contributions to scholarship-granting organizations approved by the state and identified on the state’s Invest in Kids website.
In exchange for verified contributions, the state offers a 75 percent state income-tax credit.
For example, if a taxpayer gives $1,000 to Invest in Kids, that taxpayer is entitled to a $750 credit on his state income tax. If the donor contributes $10,000, the donor is entitled to a $7,500 credit on his state income taxes.
It represents a far bigger tax savings on state income taxes than charitable contribution deductions taxpayers can take on their federal income tax.
Illinois law does not allow taxpayers to take advantage of both tax breaks — the state tax credit and the federal charitable deduction — with a donation to Invest in Kids.
Statistics regarding Invest in Kids recently were released by Empower Illinois, the state’s largest scholarship-granting organization. The organization raised the lion’s share — $41 million — of the overall $50 million total.
Given the state’s horrific financial problems, it’s easy to question — on a superficial level — the wisdom of granting tax credits in exchange for donations for educational scholarships for children of low-income families.
But this program is just a small part of what the state spends on many different kinds of programs aimed at assisting those of all ages who are in need.
Further, what better thing can the state do than to ensure that a poor child enjoy the lifelong benefits and attendant opportunities that go with a first-rate K-12 education?
That’s especially so for those families livingin urban communities where failing public schools offer their students little hope for a solid education.