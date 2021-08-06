Pride goeth before the fall.
A year ago, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was the toast of the Democratic Party, a semi-sainted figure many of his fellow party members considered to be perfect presidential timber.
Now he’s in near ruins, hanging desperately on to his job while those who once claimed to revere Cuomo are screaming for his scalp.
What happened?
An investigative report prepared by the office of state Attorney General Letitia James reveals he was done in by his own perverse nature. In other words, he’s just another demanding, egoistical and self-absorbed politician who likes people more in theory than he does in reality.
Not only does James’ report detail Cuomo’s boorish, sexually-driven behavior toward 11 women who operated within his political orbit, it also outlines the thoughtless and demeaning behavior toward subordinates that was part and parcel of working for him.
His conduct reflects perfectly the entitlement mentality that often surrounds the powerful — they can do whatever they want because they are just so important and so powerful.
Frequently and unfortunately, they can because people like Cuomo surround themselves with ambitious sycophants who gravitate toward power and celebrity status and keep quiet.
But in Cuomo’s case, one of his female targets spoke out, and then another, and soon the snowball was rolling down the hill. Now everybody’s piling on, including one of his female associates who complained about what she called “microflirtations.”
While the governor has handed his political foes the club they are using to beat him into submission, politics is also at play.
One of those screaming most loudly for Cuomo’s head is New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio. They are, to put it mildly, bitter personal and political enemies. At the same time, James is said to harbor ambitions to hold Cuomo’s job.
Finally, as hard as it may be to believe, some New York progressives consider the liberal Cuomo to be too conservative. They want him gone ASAP so they can shape the entire state into a replica of New York City.
Cuomo, as is his nature, flatly rejects all suggestions of wrongdoing. His defense — at least that’s what he calls it — is that he treats everyone in the same overly familiar manner that drew objections from his female employees.
He might make it to the end of his term just through sheer obstinacy. And considering that the people of New York repeatedly elected him, it’s fair to ask why they deserve to be spared his noxious presence.
But if the Democratic legislature is serious about impeaching and removing Cuomo from office, his political death watch is on. Whatever support he has in Albany will disappear, leaving him to choose the lesser of two unpalatable options — embarrassing resignation or disgraceful removal.
Whatever ultimately happens,
Cuomo is the author of his own demise.