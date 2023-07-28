House calls are now a thing of the past.
The Internal Revenue Service recently announced that it’s abandoning a longstanding policy of making unannounced visits to citizens who owe back taxes.
It’s unclear exactly why the IRS made this decision because the agency has offered multiple explanations.
One involves concerns about the personal safety of agency employees making the visits. Another involves complicating life for scammers who pose as IRS agents and seek to extract cash from their targets. A third indicates it’s an effort to reduce anxiety for taxpayers who find a hostile IRS agent on their porch.
Instead of the unannounced visits, the IRS in the future will make initial contact by mail and schedule any meetings that are required.
This new rule will not affect IRS criminal investigations.
The decision comes as the IRS is in the midst of a broad-based upgrade financed by an $80 billion congressional appropriation that will provide for, among other things, thousands of new agents, improved technology and enhanced customer service.
“We are taking a fresh look at how the IRS operates to better serve taxpayers and the nation, and making this change is a common-sense step,” said Commissioner Daniel Werbel.
That comment raised a couple of questions.
If the new policy is so obviously correct in the eyes of IRS managers, what took so long? Further, the claim that one of the agency’s goals is to “better serve taxpayers” hardly rings true.
The IRS’ job, a tough one, is to collect all the revenue to which it’s legally entitled. But anyone who’s ever dealt with the agency about a serious issue knows that serving taxpayers is not an agency high priority.
The IRS is well known for sending mixed messages thanks to computer errors, not answering its phones and waiting months to respond to letters.
That’s why its reputation for “serving taxpayers” is little more than a lame joke.
The IRS indicated that the announced visits focused on taxpayers who owe more than $100,000 and demonstrated how close the agency was tracking them. In other words, it was about intimidation.
It’s entirely appropriate for the IRS to indicate that it means business. But just popping up out of the blue to make monetary demands doesn’t seem to be the best way to do so.
There’s been another problem in recent days with these kind of visits. Some appear to have been motivated by a desire to inflict political retribution on individuals critical of the Biden administration.
Just a few weeks ago, journalist Matt Taibbi received an unannounced visit from an IRS agent shortly after he appeared before a congressional committee and provided testimony critical of the administration.
Taibbi owed no back taxes, so it was never clear why the IRS decided on the surprise visit. The entire incident reeked of politics that cannot be tolerated.
In that context and for a variety of other reasons, the IRS decision to do away with this policy is good news, both for taxpayers as well as the agency.