The Super Tuesday primary vote considerably clarified the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was down, but now he’s up. Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was up, but now is down.
The rest of the major candidates seeking the nomination are either out or on their way out.
One more thing — the Democratic Party establishment has lined up, almost uniformly, against Sanders. Its influence surely played a substantive role in Biden winning 10 of the 14 primary states.
Rushing to take advantage of Biden’s big day, party power brokers, strictly for self-serving reasons, are pressing Sanders to get out of the race. They argue that Biden is clearly the people’s choice and that it’s time for the self-described socialist to recognize that fact.
Sanders, of course, will — and should — reject that advice. He’s on a mission that seems clear to replicate the 2016 presidential nomination contest in which he and eventual nominee Hillary Clinton fought it out all the way to the party convention.
This time, however, it will be Sanders taking on Biden in what appears to be shaping up as a battle royale.
A couple of things are clear. Biden had a great night, his big wins including Texas, Minnesota and Massachusetts and coming on top of an overwhelming victory last weekend in South Carolina. Sanders could have done much better. But he won three primaries, including Colorado and California, and trails Biden by a relatively small margin in the delegate count.
More primaries loom dead ahead. They include Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington on Tuesday, and Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio on March 17.
So it’s not over until it’s over, and in fact, it rarely is. That’s why all the speculation about Biden’s failures in Iowa and New Hampshire dooming his campaign were premature nonsense. That’s why those who asserted that Sen. Elizabeth Warren had the look of a winner (she came in third in her home state of Massachusetts) or contended that Sen. Amy Klobuchar was coming on strong were blowing smoke.
Don’t forget all the heavy breathing about multi-billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg becoming the viable alternative for the nomination based on his money and ... what? Surely not his debating skills or warm personality.
Bloomberg is so rich he won’t miss the hundreds of millions he spent. But his spendthrift tactics transformed him from a respected businessman into a political laugh line because all it bought him was majority support in American Samoa.
Money is critical to electoral success. It is, indeed, the mother’s milk of politics. But the Bloomberg spending barrage, like others that have come before, demonstrated that more than just money is necessary to win high-profile races.
So what’s next? No one can say with specificity because events, not speculation from political handicappers, determine the future.
If anything is clear after the 2016 presidential election, it’s that no one knows anything.
Speculating about politics is surely a lively and intellectually stimulating activity, particularly for those political players and media members who need to fill airtime and space.
But predictions and pronouncements made with utter certainty often prove to be wrong. Biden’s resurgence — not his resurrection — is just the latest proof of that proposition.