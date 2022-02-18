The Commonwealth Edison corruption case is moving, but at a snail’s pace.
Four defendants in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case got more bad news this week when a federal judge declined to dismiss the case against them.
Assuming their efforts to escape the charges continue to fail, the case against the four defendants is scheduled to go to trial in late August in federal court in Chicago.
Although they are movers and shakers in statewide politics, the four defendants are not well known to the public at large. Much better known is the man who stands at the apex of the government’s target list — former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
He has not been indicted but has been identified by federal prosecutors as the ringleader of a yearslong bribery conspiracy.
The defendants are Madigan confidants and former ComEd officials and lobbyists. They are former CEO Anne Pramaggiore, lobbyists Jay Doherty and John Hooker and lobbyist and close Madigan friend and political associate Michael McClain.
The gist of the allegations is that ComEd gave no-show jobs and lobbying contracts to Madigan friends and associates in exchange for favorable treatment in the General Assembly controlled by Madigan. The speaker is referred to in the lengthy government indictment as “Public Official A.”
In a motion to dismiss, the defendants argued that providing jobs is not a criminal offense and, as a consequence, prosecution is barred.
But U.S. Judge Harry Leinenweber dismissed that argument because he said the government is alleging the jobs were provided as “financial incentives to influence state laws governing the public corporation that employed them.”
“The fact that these incentives were laundered partially through jobs does not invalidate the indictment. A company cannot use a payroll line on its accounting ledger to circumvent all government oversight of public corruption,” he said.
Although the government is alleging that Madigan traded favorable legislative treatment of ComEd for no-show jobs and lobbying contracts for his friends and associates, the defense also argued because there is no specific quid pro quo — you do this, and I’ll do that — understanding the case against them is “shaky at best.”
But Leinenweber said that sort of specific agreement is not legally required.
The ComEd bribery case is a complicated business, one underwritten by wink-and-nod arrangements through multiple cutouts. As a practical matter, it’s especially tough to prosecute without the kind of direct evidence — wiretaps, documentation, cooperating witnesses — required to expose jurors to the inner workings of the alleged wrongdoing.
The defense motions are designed to exploit any legal weak spots in the indictment, not necessarily to argue that what allegedly happened didn’t happen but to assert that the conduct is just politics as usual, distasteful to some but not illegal.
So far, that is proving to be a tough sell to the judge. But it’s a long way from here to jury selection, and the government will have to clear a series of legal hurdles before jury selection begins.