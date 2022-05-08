Editorial | Is private security a solution to a public problem?
Seeking to maintain a safe and orderly atmosphere downtown, Champaign officials find themselves in an unusual spot.
The Champaign City Council has hired private security officers who will be assigned to the downtown area three nights a week and serve as an extra set of eyes and ears for police.
That the city would seriously consider such a move is a sign of failure — an understandable failure, but a failure nonetheless.
The ostensible reason is that the city police department is so undermanned that it does not have the resources to carry out its traditional functions as well as provide proper oversight in the downtown area.
What are the problems that necessitate this expensive move?
They include large crowds that gather in city-owned parking lots and other private and public property, where members drink, fight, play loud music, leave trash and sometimes exchange gunfire. So far, there has been one homicide.
Who engages in this sort of odd behavior during mostly early-morning hours? Clearly, it’s mostly younger people who have nothing better to do and nowhere else to go.
That five private officers will patrol from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights is a good indication of the depth of the city’s concern.
These gatherings are not just a sorry exercise in entertainment, but the source of an unruly atmosphere that discourages people from visiting downtown restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
Business owners, obviously, are legitimately concerned about negative fallout on their operations just as would-be visitors are concerned about public safety.
City officials chose Chicago’s AGB Investigative Services, a Black-owned security firm, for this assignment at a cost of more than $200,000 through the end of the year. But it’s important to remember that the security officers’ jobs will be to alert police to problems, not deal with them on their own. While uniformed, they won’t be carrying weapons of any nature.
On paper, the plan makes sense. But the plan is no better than the individual security officers who carry it out. How will they respond to potential problems?
But just as the presence of police officers may provoke a problematic response, so, too, may uniformed security officers.
It would be foolish not to acknowledge the risks involved here. But it would be equally foolish to ignore the risks inherent in taking no action.
It’s unfortunate that city officials didn’t nip this problem in the bud before it grew to the current level. Participants in these groups seem to take it as given that they’re entitled to occupy whatever public or private space they can find, come what may.
They’re not, but making that point now will be a significant challenge.
That’s the rub. Nothing good can come of this, and the city needs to bring this recreational activity to an end. One means of doing so is using private security to tamp down the potential threat. But solving the problem is a lot more complicated than that.