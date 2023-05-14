A former governor has a plan for what ails Illinois politics.
A Chicago federal jury’s guilty verdict in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case has initiated another round of “what-can-we-do-to-stop-corruption” talk in Illinois.
The unfortunate answer is, most probably, nothing. The instinct is too deeply embedded in the DNA of the average public official. The greater their opportunities, the more enthused they become about the prospects of feathering their own nests.
There are, however, steps the state can take to disincentivize misbehavior. They involve eliminating the flexibility politicians have to monetize their public offices and raising the costs of getting caught.
Illinois, of course, already has ethics laws on the books that, at least on the surface, police the political class, most especially members of the Illinois House and Senate. Unfortunately, they have been written to provide the illusion of oversight, not real oversight.
That’s one reason why former Gov. Pat Quinn is back in the news. He’s come up with a series of proposals that he recently submitted to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. In his May 9 letter, he urged Pritzker and legislators to “take immediate action to protect the public trust and enact much stronger ethical standards for Illinois politicians and lobbyists.”
Quinn, of course, is a longtime foe of the political establishment, proudly carrying his rebel reputation even when he was governor from 2009 to 2015. It’s worth noting that he became governor when his corrupt predecessor, Rod Blagojevich, was removed from office through the impeachment process.
Not all of his eight proposals are great ideas. But some are overdue.
He wants to prohibit legislators “from being on two public payrolls while in office,” “enhance the authority of the legislative inspector general to include subpoena power,” restrict the power of public utilities and “monopolies” to make campaign contributions and charitable donations, strip legislators and former legislators of their pension if they are convicted of “public-integrity felonies,” and strongly limit the ability of legislators to move from their public office to private industry work as lobbyists.
There’s more. But readers get the idea, and so do our elected officials in Springfield. They talk a good game when it comes to the need to impose real restriction and raise the costs of getting caught. Unfortunately, they run screaming from the room when serious proposals are suggested.
What does all this have to do with the ComEd conspiracy in which four defendants (the company’s former CEO and three lobbyists) were found guilty of trying to bribe former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan?
Not a whole lot — none of the four are elected officials. Only defendant Michael McClain is a former legislator. Members of the group, mostly, operated within the parameters established by Madigan, one of this state’s most powerful elected officials ever.
That’s why it’s more the odor of this embarrassing trial than the specifics of what occurred that’s driving the discussion about positive change in Illinois government.
The real problem, however, is that the only guarantee surrounding ethics laws is that people will try to get around them. There’s no changing those who would exploit their pubic office, except at the ballot box.
That’s why passing strong laws discouraging that kind of behavior is must. Of course, it’s been a must for a long time and just look at where Illinois is now.