Professionalism in hiring is one solution to avoiding serious problems behind prison walls.
A recent state investigative report revealed a serious problem with internal prison investigations, but one that can be effectively addressed with a more professional hiring process.
State prisons employ investigators to conduct internal probes that stem from allegations of abuse or other misconduct by prison employees. This past summer, two state prison guards were convicted of murder in connection with the beating death of an inmate.
What’s the problem with putting a stop to inmate abuse or discouraging it from taking place?
The Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General said investigative posts assigned to be on the lookout for problem employees are vulnerable to the influence of favoritism and patronage. That’s because they are assigned rather than filled by a “formal hiring process.”
The inspector general concluded the Illinois Department of Corrections did not follow “appropriate hiring protocols or procedures” in filling these important posts.
That kind of approach can give — and perhaps already has given — rise to “wink, wink, nod, nod” internal investigations of suspected misconduct.
There’s no question that prisons are tough places to work, filled with the kind of people who love to take out their frustrations on prison staffers. To say inmates can be provocative would be a gross understatement.
But that does not lessen the responsibility of those overseeing prison operations to make sure that inmates are held responsible for misconduct but not physically abused in the process.
Facts surrounding the death of 65-year-old inmate Larry Earvin indicate that the guards, infuriated by his refusal to follow instructions, decided to impose what they viewed as proper punishment.
It’s hard to imagine they wanted to beat Mr. Earvin to death, but that’s what they did. He died from his injuries after a long hospitalization.
Not only is Mr. Earvin dead, but the guards face long prison sentences. Civil litigation against the state is pending.
The corrections department has indicated it will follow hiring recommendations made by the inspector general.
That’s encouraging. But why is that necessary in the first place?
Professionalism in such a important position is a safeguard for all concerned. That’s not just common sense, it’s also a constitutional mandate.
The state is responsible for the well-being of those in its custody. That inmates have been convicted of crimes or may be of marginal character or mentally ill does not lessen the duty to assure an appropriate level of care and protection.
The corrections department has obviously fallen considerably short in meeting that standard. Now it must do the work necessary to set the hiring process right.