The coronavirus is surging again in Illinois — cases are up 42 percent in the last two weeks — and that’s with the omicron variant barely a blip here.
When the new variant takes over here, warned Julie Pryde of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, it will be a ‘tsunami’ of sickness.
Area hospitals are again swelling with COVID-19 patients, taxing weary nurses and doctors. There were 125 patients at Carle Health hospitals on Monday, almost as many as were hospitalized a year ago in pre-vaccine days. Only 14 ICU beds (out of 151) remained vacant in Illinois’ Region 6, which includes Champaign County. Statewide, cases are up 42 percent in the last two weeks and deaths are up 13 percent.
And these statistics don’t account for the omicron variant, which has hardly appeared in Illinois but has quickly become the dominant strain in other parts of the United States, particularly the Northwest and Southeast. By Monday, omicron accounted for 73 percent of COVID-19 cases nationally, but just 3 percent in Illinois.
What does all of that mean? That as bad as things are now in East Central Illinois, they’re going to get worse.
The number of omicron cases doubles every 1.5 to 3 days, according to the World Health Organization. Three weeks ago, there were no recorded omicron cases in the United States. Today, there are tens of thousands. Inevitably, omicron will break into East Central Illinois and overwhelm depleted medical providers.
“I simply cannot stress this enough,” said Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. “We are all exhausted. There are finite resources in this community.”
Not only health care workers are affected. Once again, the entire economy — retail stores, restaurants and bars, package deliveries, theaters, offices, factories, even churches and schools — stand to lose with a COVID-19 resurgence.
We’re not helpless in this battle. There are steps each of us can take to help keep others safe and healthy, which is an apt consideration these days before Christmas.
More than anything, get vaccinated. And if you are vaccinated but haven’t had a booster shot, do so. Vaccines aren’t a guarantee of good health, but they’re the best medicine we have now. It’s no coincidence that some of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks are in counties with low vaccination rates. Greene County, in southwestern Illinois just north of St. Louis, has seen a 117 percent increase in cases in recent weeks. Only 38 percent of its residents are fully vaccinated.
Beyond vaccines, health experts say to keep your holiday gatherings outdoors as much as possible. (The sunny and mild weather this weekend should make that easier). Take advantage of COVID-19 testing available.
Wear a sturdy mask; experts say a KN95 or N95 model is preferred.
Also, during this season of hope and joy, keep hoping that a promising pill that apparently can reduce your chances of hospitalization from COVID-19 by as much as 90 percent continues to do well in testing and that it soon gains emergency-authorization use by the Food and Drug Administration. The drug, made by Pfizer, is called Paxlovid, and it’s already won limited approval for use in the European Union.
Those not suffering from COVID-19 may be suffering from fatigue from the pandemic. But before you’re tempted to let your guard down and act impetuously, think of others. During this season of giving, think of the medically vulnerable, the infants, the aged and the poor, for those are the people who now are least protected and most at risk from COVID-19.