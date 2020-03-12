The only rules that matter are the ones in place today, not tomorrow or yesterday.
Former state employee Mark Janus changed U.S. history in a small way when he joined what turned out to be a successful legal effort to bar public-employee unions from collecting mandatory fees from nonmembers.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling in 2018, which changed the law in many states, held that forcing nonmembers to financially support union causes violated their First Amendment rights.
Reaction to the ruling was swift. Public-employee unions expressed outrage over their loss of authority to compel nonmembers to pay what were known as “agency fees.”
But their fears of losing large numbers of members have proved to be largely overblown.
For starters, many union members like being in a union, for a variety of reasons. Despite being afforded the freedom to join or leave, they have remained.
That, in fact, is what the freedom of choice the court ordered is all about.
But the warring parties in the Janus case are still squabbling about the details.
Some states have passed laws or adopted rules to make it more difficult for public-employees to opt out. At the same time, Janus & Co. have pursued litigation aimed at further inhibiting public-employee unions from pursuing their political and employment goals by launching legal assaults on their financial base.
For example, Janus, who is represented by the Liberty Justice Center, argues that he’s entitled to a refund for all those years he was compelled to contribute to AFSCME.
But he’s got a problem that, so far at least, has complicated his quest for a refund of about $3,000.
AFSCME wasn’t just extracting agency fees from nonmember paychecks on its own volition. Its actions were consistent with the law at the time — the one that was overturned in 2018.
That’s why the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Janus’ request for a refund.
AFSCME, it found, had done nothing wrong in collecting agency fees over the years and, as a result, owed Janus nothing because its actions complied with the law.
“Until (the Janus decision) said otherwise, AFSCME had a legal right to receive and spend fair-share dues collected from nonmembers as long as it complied with state law. ... It did not demonstrate bad faith when it followed these rules,” Justice Diane Wood wrote in her majority opinion.
It’s hard to argue with that rationale. Just because agency fees are illegal to impose now doesn’t mean that AFSCME owes a refund of funds that it legally collected back then.
The Janus legal team suggests that somehow the change in rules should be retroactive.
But it’s hard to credit that argument. The law may change prospectively, but how else does one conduct business properly except by complying with the law as it is, not as it someday may be?
Janus’ legal team recently asked the U.S. Supreme Court to accept an appeal of the 7th circuit decision rejecting his claim. But it’s hard to believe that it will — the court accepts very few of the cases it’s asked to review. Further, it’s even harder to see why it should.
Suffice it to say that Janus is not on the Christmas-card list of union leaders like AFSCME’s Roberta Lynch.
She defended the union’s legal position by citing its “good-faith defense based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in place since 1977.” But she also launched a personal attack on Janus by saying that he “never once complained” about the employment terms negotiated by AFSCME on behalf of state employees.
By equating silence with assent, Lynch misses the picture.
Janus didn’t complain because no one would listen. He was compelled by law to pay fees to AFSCME, just as he was required by law to submit to AFSCME’s representation of him for employment purposes. It was either that or leave his job, an unappetizing prospect at best.
It’s no longer that way. But just because it once was doesn’t mean that AFSCME should be retroactively liable for doing what was legal at the time.