New right to sleep needs high-court review.
The U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights affords citizens great protections designed to keep the government off people’s backs.
But does that include a constitutional right for people to sleep in public places if they lack housing?
A controversial decision involving an Oregon city by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that it does.
Now Grants Pass is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review and reverse that decision. Here’s hoping the high court does exactly that.
Why?
The last thing municipal officials across the country need is judicial micromanagement of how they address issues presented by the numerous problems posed by those who fall under the label of homeless.
Actually, that label is hardly exact. Some homeless really are without shelter and in need of assistance. But anyone with even the slightest knowledge of this problem knows that what’s called homelessness is mostly about drug and alcohol addiction and severe mental illness.
Indeed, some homeless prefer not to go to shelters because using drugs/alcohol in those facilities is not permitted.
The court’s ruling caused quite a stir on the West Coast. The dissenting judge sought further consideration of the decision by asking for an en banc review — that is, another hearing before a larger panel of the appeals court’s judges.
That request was denied, but not before 16 justices vehemently argued that the original decision is incorrect, one that foolishly establishes federal judges as “homeless policy czars.”
The two justices who issued the ruling — Roslyn Silver and Ronald Gould — have expressed resentment of their fellow judges’ criticism, accusing them of exaggeration.
Nonetheless, they slightly revised their initial ruling, stating that “where there is space available in shelters, jurisdictions are free to enforce prohibitions on sleeping anywhere in public.”
The two justices found that it is “cruel and unusual punishment,” prohibited under the Bill of Rights’ Eighth Amendment, for municipalities to issue tickets to those violating the outdoor-sleeping rule.
That’s an eye-popper. The cruel-and-unusual-punishment clause was initially intended to prevent punishments that fit that description — like drawing and quartering. These days, that issue is generally raised in death-penalty litigation.
Not so in this case, which stems from Grants Pass’ use of its camping and disorderly conduct laws to address the problem.
The homeless problem extends far beyond Grants Pass. News coverage of homeless encampments on the streets of San Francisco, Seattle and other major cities demonstrates how quickly these problems can grow out of control if not addressed.
These encampments are not just filled with people engaged in what the court described as “the mere act of sleeping.” They’re living in these swirling cauldrons of drug abuse, depravity and disease.
Municipalities have public welfare and nuisance laws and regulations aimed at limiting the spread of disease. They are constrained in their actions because of them.
But further complicating this issue with constitutional guarantees dreamed up out of whole cloth threatens to make it infinitely more difficult for major cities to find solutions to this major problem.
The high court would be well advised to nip this “constitutional right to sleep in public” ruling in the bud before it further metastasizes.