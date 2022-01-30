Plans by the governor and state legislators to politicize the state’s judicial branch have run into a legal challenge.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and supermajority Democrats performed some nifty partisan handiwork over the past year by redrawing judicial districts to make it easier for members of their party to win elections.
First, feeling the need to reconfigure appellate and Illinois Supreme Court districts for the first time since the early 1960s, they gerrymandered four of the state’s five districts with the goal of maintaining their current 4-3 majority on the high court.
Cook County, which elected three justices, comprises the state’s First District. The state’s other 101 counties are allocated to 23 circuits spread across Districts 2-5.
That task completed, the governor and legislators focused on local judicial races by eliminating “at-large” elections in which judicial candidates run in each county of their multi-county circuits. (Champaign County is part of the six-county Sixth Judicial Circuit.) They also created multiple subcircuits in some circuits.
Their stated goal was to make it easier for members of minority groups to be elected as judges. But the real motive is to guarantee the election of Democratic judges from areas not necessarily inclined to do so.
Most of the changes do not take immediate effect. But for a variety of reasons, Pritzker & Co. overreached by trying to undermine a judicial election already underway in Madison County.
A Sangamon County judge last week issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the planned manipulation of that judicial election.
Circuit Judges Amy Sholar and Christopher Threlkeld are seeking election by running in Madison County. But the new law divides Madison County into three subcircuits.
Under the new law, both candidates will not only have to run in a subcircuit drawn to elect a Democrat but also change residences to do so.
State’s Attorney Tom Haine sought an injunction to block the legislation that he charges illegally changes the rules in the middle of the game.
He argued that not only will voters be adversely affected if the rule changes stand, but the power of the judiciary as a separate and co-equal branch of state government will also be undermined.
“If the General Assembly can unashamedly gerrymander judicial districts for partisan reasons, what authority does the judiciary have left?” Haine argued.
The judge said Haine’s legal filing “demonstrated (plaintiffs) will suffer irreparable harm” if Pritzker and his fellow defendants are allowed to proceed.
He cited as problematic the fact that “voters in a majority of Madison County would be precluded from voting in the election of a subcircuit judge, the creation of a circuit exclusively comprised of subcircuits with no at-large circuit judgeships may be unconstitutional, and the county would be burdened with significant expense in re-configuring voter cards and other confusion caused by” the new law.
As the policy-making branch of state government, the General Assembly has much to say about almost everything. For example, no one has challenged the authority of the Legislature to redraw the state’s four Supreme Court/appellate court districts, no matter what their reason for doing so.
But vast authority is not unlimited authority, and it will be interesting to see how the judiciary responds to the effects of this micro-management that senior court officials already have characterized as having a disastrous impact on the state’s judiciary.
But there is far more to this issue than politics and legalities. The courts exist to resolve disputes based solely on the legal merits. Manipulating what is supposed to be a non-political branch of government solely for political reasons opens the door to a wider misbehavior totally inconsistent with the rule of law.