The General Assembly’s partisan political gamesmanship will be subjected to legal scrutiny.
When political battles turn into legal disputes, circumstances can get pretty complicated pretty fast.
That’s exactly the case with a lawsuit brought by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, who is challenging the constitutionality of recently passed legislation that gerrymanders circuit courts in a number of Illinois’ 102 counties.
Last week, Haine, a Republican, persuaded a Sangamon County judge to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the new law from taking effect in Madison County. This week, a state appeals court in Springfield overturned the order, finding that the judge’s decision was premature because Haine’s clients will not suffer “irreparable harm” in its absence.
In other words, the appeals court’s ruling was not about the fine points of the disputed legislation, but instead about the fine points of issuing an temporary restraining order .
But set aside that issue for a moment, and let’s get down to basics.
The legislation both creates judicial sub-circuits in some of the state’s 23 judicial circuits and eliminates at-large elections of circuit judges in others.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and supermajority Democrats passed the bill to ensure the election of more Democrats in areas that are perceived as currently more supportive to Republicans.
For example, Champaign County has evolved from GOP to Democratic territory. So Democrats figure that three local circuit judges who were elected across the six-county Sixth Judicial Circuit will become Democratic once those posts are elected solely by Champaign County voters.
Democrats took a different approach in Madison County, dividing it into sub-circuits and ordering that their decision take effect immediately.
That means two appointed Republican judges, under the new law, will be required to run in a Democrat-friendly sub-circuit rather than across all of Madison County.
Haine, acting at the behest of his county board, is challenging the legality of that move, arguing, among other things, that the law’s lack of clarity and the election costs it would impose cause severe hardships that ought to be halted while his legal challenge undergoes scrutiny by Judge Ryan Cadigan.
But, as the appeals court noted, these types of restraining orders are “extraordinary remedies reserved for emergency situations.”
The appeals court concluded that the trial court erred because it focused on the wrong issue of “harm.”
“The inquiry should have been whether (Haine’s clients) would suffer irreparable harm if a temporary restraining order did not issue before the merits of the claims could be adjudicated. Applying the proper standard, we conclude (Haine’s clients) did not make the requisite showing,” wrote appeals court Justice James Knecht, who was joined in the decision by justices Robert Steigmann and Craig DeArmond.
So it’s back to the trial court for Haine, who bears the burden of demonstrating the law’s constitutional defects.
While the appellate court expressed “no opinion” either way about the law’s viability, it said the trial judge “would benefit from a more thorough analysis from all parties on the issue of whether the General Assembly can eliminate all at-large circuit judgeships within a particular judicial circuit.”
While the political positions espoused by Democrats and Republicans can be crystal clear, this pending dispute again demonstrates how complex legal disputes spawned by those political differences can be.