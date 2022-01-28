After 28 years on the U.S. Supreme Court, Stephen Breyer prepares to say goodbye.
President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats got some rare good news this week when veteran U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement at the end of the court’s current term.
The 83-year-old liberal jurist, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, has been under relentless public pressure to step aside so that Biden could appoint a much younger liberal to replace him on the nine-member court.
Democrats have vowed to move quickly to nominate Breyer’s replacement, and they can be expected to move equally fast to confirm the nominee.
That should be no big problem, given their control of the Senate. All 50 Senate Democrats can reasonably be expected to vote in favor of whomever Biden nominates. It would be a stunner if they did not.
Even if all 50 Republicans were to vote no — an unlikely proposition — Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote. That’s why whatever hand-wringing surrounds the upcoming confirmation process will amount to no more than irrelevant noise.
The question now, of course, is whom Biden will choose to succeed Breyer. He obviously will go with another liberal, probably one cut from the same cloth as Justice Sonya Sotomayor. But he’s previously indicated that the new justice will be a Black woman — which would be a first for the court.
Time, of course, will tell.
Republicans probably are chagrined by Breyer’s announced departure. They wanted him to stay for the same reason that Democrats called for him to go — to have the chance to someday name their own choice to succeed him.
But that is — and probably never was — in the cards. Breyer is a loyal enough Democrat to want to ensure his party named his successor.
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg probably felt the same way, but she was too stubborn to leave the job she loved while Democratic President Barack Obama held office. It was just bad luck and bad timing for her party when she died during former President Donald Trump’s final year in office.
Breyer’s departure won’t change the liberal/conservative split on the court — when his replacement is confirmed, there will still be six conservatives and three liberals.
But what type of liberal will this individual be? Breyer occasionally departed from liberal orthodoxy in a manner that Sotomayor does not.
Whatever the case, there will be much excitement in the coming weeks as Biden unveils his choice and Democrats savor this golden opportunity to put their stamp on the high court.