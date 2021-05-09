Release of an investigative report on the coronavirus outbreak at a state veterans home has produced the expected political whirlwind.
Politicians of every stripe are falling all over themselves to express outrage over what occurred, demand further investigation into the sickness and loss of life that occurred and oversee improvements that ensure there will be no repeat of what transpired.
Fine. That’s all well and good. Let legislators shine a bright light into the dark web of official incompetence and indifference and allow the chips to fall where they may. But there ought to be a limit to this political free-for-all, and Republicans have shown some interest in exceeding it.
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin has suggested a criminal investigation be conducted into what occurred.
“I wouldn’t say we’re at the level of probable cause, but it certainly does warrant further investigation on whether or not criminal negligence did take place because not only were (veterans) injured and became ill, but we did have deaths at that facility,” said Durkin.
Durkin’s suggestion reflects an evil that has attached itself to politics in this state and country — the criminalizing of policy differences or failures. It’s become a new — and particularly vicious — method of tarring the opposition.
Calls for a criminal investigation are based on an inspector general’s report that found widespread failures in how the Veterans Affairs Department handled the coronavirus at its LaSalle facility. Thirty-six people died, at least in part due to the state’s failure to prepare for an outbreak and handle it once it occurred.
The report outlined a litany of failures, mostly of leadership. It started at the top of the agency with a leader who “abdicated” her responsibilities and ran down to LaSalle administrators who were not up to the challenge they confronted.
There is no reason to believe these failures — as egregious as they were — were intentional, and intent is a key element when it comes to criminal investigations.
Chalk up the LaSalle disaster to the traditional flaws that surround government in Illinois — purely political appointments that lead to incompetent administration of state programs.
Republicans’ suggestions come as no surprise. They are finding it hard to resist the temptation of payback. In 2018, shortly before Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s election as governor, Attorney General Lisa Madigan office disclosed that it was conducting a criminal investigation of then-Gov. Bruce Rauner in connection with the outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the Quincy veteran’s home.
There was no intentional wrongdoing associated with the Legionnaires’ disease. State officials made numerous failed attempts to eradicate the health threat.
Was there incompetence? Sure. Was there criminal misconduct that amounted to an intentional effort to allow the spread? Of course not.
Just a few weeks ago, new Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the Rauner et al investigation was over and that no one would be charged. That was always how it was going to end because it was nothing but a disgusting political ploy.
It’s hard to imagine that a similar investigation into LaSalle would be any different, and that’s why initiating a criminal investigation now would be an abuse of power.
Legislators should be encouraged to investigate thoroughly by calling in all the major players. In the unlikely event they find evidence of criminal behavior, they can refer their findings to a prosecutor for further review.
If the politicians want to try to exploit what happened at LaSalle for political gain, let them do so in the public square and the polling place. There should be no room — and no tolerance for — criminal investigations motivated solely by partisan politics.