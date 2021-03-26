Politics has always been a contact sport, but there are still rules.
It’s hard to separate politics from government, because they operate on parallel tracks. But there’s a problem when politicians use their public offices to advance narrow political interests.
Unfortunately, it happens too often.
In 2018, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office announced shortly before the November election that it was conducting a criminal investigation of the administration of Gov. Bruce Rauner, including Rauner himself, in connection with its handling of an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease at a veterans home in Quincy.
Rauner was headed toward a devastating defeat at the hands of Democrat J.B. Pritzker. But Lisa Madigan, the daughter of former House Speaker Michael Madigan, couldn’t resist lending a purely partisan boost to Pritzker’s campaign by disclosing a questionable probe into an emotional public issue.
Madigan’s successor, Kwame Raoul, announced a couple weeks ago that the criminal investigation was over and that no one would be charged. He further chastised reporters for expecting anyone to be charged, an admission of what he thought of the legitimacy of the purely political probe.
Last week, in a event that hits closer to home, state Treasurer Michael Frerichs, who is from Champaign, announced that he, a powerful union and the Majority Action liberal interest group are demanding that prominent asset-management firms — Vanguard, Fidelity and others — cease making campaign contributions to a number of Republican members of Congress.
Frerichs & Co. have targeted 147 Republican members of Congress because they opposed certification of Joe Biden’s election as president.
It’s not surprising that Frerichs & Co. resented the votes of those Republicans in 2020. But at the same time, Frerichs expressed no concerns that some Democrats voted in opposition to the Electoral College vote count that gave Donald Trump the presidency in 2016.
Some Democrats also objected to the Electoral College results when Republican George W. Bush won in 2000 and 2004.
Clearly, Republicans do not have a monopoly on being sore losers. But Frerichs, motivated by political zeal, doesn’t see it that way.
Frerichs’ de-funding demand would be politics as usual if he were a private citizen. But in addition to being a loyal Democrat with ambitions to move up the political ladder, he is state treasurer.
In that office, he handles billions of dollars in state funds and makes decisions as to where that money is invested.
Given that reality, it would be hard for the recipients of Frerichs’ letter not to take seriously his unstated, but obvious, threat to take Illinois’ investments elsewhere if they spurn his demands.
Generally speaking, Frerichs has conducted himself professionally in the treasurer’s office. He also earned kudos from some for being candid with voters last year by acknowledging that he and other state public officials should consider taxing retiree income.
But in this instance, he’s blinded by partisan concerns. How else can one explain his decision to use his public office to achieve a purely partisan result?
Frerichs is not the first politician to confuse his political self-interest with the public interest. But let this be the last time he does so.