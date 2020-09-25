More mascot madness on campus.
Our strange times keep getting stranger.
First, there’s the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the civil disturbances that broke out all over the country, including Illinois, and then a poisonous election season.
Isn’t that trifecta of misery enough to generate a season of thorough discontent? Obviously not.
Now comes another proposal for a first-time mascot at the University of Illinois.
Members of the UI’s Academic Senate voted by an overwhelming margin this week to recommend the orange-and-blue belted kingfisher as a mascot.
Although the bird has received royalty rank — king, no less — the mascot proposal is more time-wasting nonsense from those who can’t shift their focus from the onetime presence of Chief Illiniwek to his longtime absence.
The UI symbol was retired 13 years ago, but many fans still remember Chief Illiniwek fondly and aren’t afraid to show their feelings at athletic contests.
That bothers Chief opponents to no end. They’re determined to keep fighting the absent Chief for as long as fans keep thinking about the Chief.
The matter now moves on to Chancellor Robert Jones and UI trustees. But, as campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler pointedly noted, “there is no process in place to choose a new mascot” and that resolutions from the Academic Senate are “advisory only.”
In addition to urging Jones to create a new mascot, the resolution also asks him to publicly condemn any display of Chief Illiniwek.
The UI has never had and doesn’t need a sports mascot prowling the sidelines during games. Whatever creature is presented — the kingfisher or anything else — will be as well received as the “OB Bird” was several decades ago.
Who needs that?