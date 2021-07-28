U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger had already established himself as a leading Republican critic of Trumpism, but accepting an invitation
from Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on a Jan. 6 committee took that to a new level. His decision comes with political risk.
Kinzinger, whose traditionally Republican congressional district extends from the Wisconsin state line to south of Gibson City, considers himself a traditional Republican. He grew up in Normal, attended Illinois State University, ran for the McLean County Board at the age of 20, interned with former U.S. Sen. Peter Fitzgerald and in 2003 enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Seven years later, he ran for Congress and won.
Kinzinger has a traditional Republican record. He has voted to repeal Obamacare, opposes the use of federal funds for abortion, supports penalizing sanctuary cities and, during the former president’s first two years in office, voted with Donald Trump 99 percent of the time.
But later in Trump’s term, Kinzinger became a strident critic, even voting to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Last week, Kinzinger accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to be one of two Republican members on a select committee investigating the insurrection.
His decision left him open to attacks from Trump-supporting Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who ridiculed Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney as “Pelosi Republicans.”
Kinzinger shrugged off the flak and noted that he has been pushing for months to see “why thousands showed up to attack our democracy, and ultimately, what led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Complex on January 6, 2021.”
Other Republicans said in January that they supported a full investigation but have since slumped from that position. They know there may be political risk in digging too deeply into the events of Jan. 6, particularly when Cheney says, “We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House, every phone call, every conversation, every meeting.”
Kinzinger, for example, already has at least three other Republican challengers for his congressional seat and other members of the GOP who want him impeached. He’d likely find similar opposition within his party if he ran for Illinois governor or the U.S. Senate next year. It’s difficult to see how he benefits politically from serving on the select committee.
But Kinzinger’s professed pursuit of the truth is the kind of political courage and independence we say we want from politicians: a willingness to sacrifice an electoral career for a principle, an ideal or simply what is right. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough of that in politics today. We should celebrate those willing to take the step.