Blowblack from opponents of Illinois’ new weapons ban has been intense.
Almost as soon as Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a new law outlawing “assault rifles,” an Illinois State Rifle Association official announced plans to challenge its legitimacy in court.
So in the next week or two, the gun rights group will go to federal court with the hope of, first, winning a preliminary injunction staying enforcement of the gun ban, and, eventually, winning a trial, appellate or Supreme Court decision striking it down.
Why bother with the formalities when almost every blowhard in the General Assembly already has decreed the law is either constitutional or unconstitutional and been followed by sheriffs all over the state issuing their own pronouncements on the question?
Here’s why. This nation operates under the rule of law. Legislators pass laws, governors sign or veto them and judges interpret them.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. But they are just that.
As to the Pritzker gun law, people will find out more when the courts rule on this very knotty question.
In the meantime, the sturm and drang between Pritzker, who says county sheriffs must enforce the law, and sheriffs, who say they won’t, is just noise.
Here’s one reason why.
The new law protects the right of current owners of “assault” weapons to keep them. But it states they also must register them with the state by Jan. 1, 2024.
So when the Kankakee County sheriff announces his office will not be “checking to ensure lawful gun owners register their weapons” because he considers the law to be unconstitutional, it doesn’t mean very much.
The deadline is a year away.
The law, of course, is about more than registration, which in Connecticut has been a prelude to proposed confiscation. It bans magazines of a certain size and what are described as “military”-style rifles.
As to the question of constitutionality, the answer is crystal clear — no one knows.
The issue will be addressed by the courts in light of a significant U.S. Supreme Court pro-guns right decision last summer in the Bruen case from New York that is subject to interpretation so wide its meaning is a matter of debate.
It seems fair to say that various court decisions, including Bruen, allow reasonable regulation, but not outright bans. At the same time, the criteria for limits must be based on objective factors — background checks, safety programs, mental health evaluations — not squishy ones subject to wide interpretation and/or bureaucratic abuse.
In the meantime, Pritzker is denouncing his sheriff’s critics as “grand-standers,” a somewhat ironic criticism given his penchant for overstatement.
But the governor makes an undeniable point when he contends it’s law enforcement’s job to enforce the law, not pick and choose the laws it will enforce.
At the same time, it’s fair to point out that many of those most outraged by the sheriffs’ pick-and-choose approach were among those most enthusiastically cheering prosecutors across the country who said they would not enforce legally prescribed limits on abortion in the light of the repeal of Roe v. Wade.
That, of course, is no surprise. Hypocrisy is baked deeply into the cake of American government because people based their opinions on whether they like a particular policy choice. The rest is just details.