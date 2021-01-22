State legislators too often view their job to be taking a big problem and making it bigger.
When it comes to politics and government, Chicago is a force unto itself. Its strengths and weaknesses are, mostly, of its own making.
But the city was recently victimized by the General Assembly, and it’s important for the people of Illinois to know why. What happened speaks to a serious problem — a Legislature seemingly untethered to reality.
Public pensions represent a huge state and municipal problem because so many are seriously underfunded. That means they don’t have near enough money to meet their obligations.
Virtually everyone who pays even the slightest attention knows that they are dramatically underfunded and, because of their deficits, require massive taxpayer contributions to stay afloat.
As a consequence, state and local officials are required to divert money that once went to support core services to these problem-laden pension systems.
What’s the solution? People disagree on that.
While it’s not clear what to do, it ought to be obvious what not to do — don’t increase benefits.
Unfortunately, state legislators voted during the recent lame-duck session to increase retirement benefits for 2,200 Chicago firefighters.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as a newspaper headline put it, objected “strenuously” to the Legislature’s action.
She correctly described it as a “massive unfunded mandate to the taxpayers of Chicago at a time when there are no funds to cover this new obligation.”
Civic Federation President Laurence Msall described the Legislature’s action as “unhinged from the economic reality facing Chicago property taxpayers.”
First-year additional costs for the city will be $18 million. That amount increases to $30 million every year after.
Even by government spending standards, that’s real money.
Chicago state Sen. Robert Martwick, no friend of Lightfoot, defended the increase, saying it would provide 3 percent annual cost-of-living non-compounded increases for a group of current and retired firefighters born after Jan. 1, 1966.
That’s a boost from their current increase of 1.5 percent a year.
Martwick contended that it’s unfair for this particular group of firefighters to receive less of a cost-of-living increase than colleagues born before 1966 as well as other public pensioners in Illinois who also receive annual 3 percent increases.
Of course, one of the reasons state public pensions in Illinois are in such deep financial trouble is that years ago, the Legislature mandated annual 3 percent increases without providing a way to fund them.
While Martwick characterized the issue as one of fairness, it’s really one of fiscal restraint. Chicago is in severe financial trouble, and it doesn’t have the money to pay for pension-benefit increases for firefighters.
How much more simple can the issue be? But politics triumphed, again, to the detriment of Chicagoans.
More ominously, the Legislature’s decision reflects a horrifically casual attitude by legislators toward an awful statewide problem — the fiscal health of public pensions.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, of course, should veto this bill, explaining in his veto message why boosting pension benefits is exactly the wrong thing to do under current circumstances.
Whether he will remains to be seen. He wants the votes of firefighters, but at what cost?