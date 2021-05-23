Get ready for the traditional wild — bordering on incoherent — finish in Springfield.
Although it’s difficult to tell from its leisurely work schedule, the General Assembly is planning to wrap up its spring session at the end of the month.
As usual, its legislative cup runneth over, but even more so this year with legislative redistricting the Democrats’ highest priority. In addition, there’s the not-so-small matter of approving a new budget for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1 and a mountain of proposed legislation that remains to be addressed.
Despite that, the House and Senate took the weekend off as they approach the May 31 adjournment.
If past is prologue, legislators will pass a wide array of so-called “agreed on” bills in one fell swoop to help clean up the mountain of remaining work. Legislative shortcuts are, doubtless, sometimes necessary.
But do people really think the men and women on the House and Senate know what they’re voting on when they engage in such practices?
Politics has always trumped policy in Illinois, and politics will again take center stage before the House and Senate call it quits.
That means considerable attention and energy will be focused on redistricting — the passing of new House and Senate district boundary lines. Democrats need to get their gerrymandered maps approved next week so they can send them to the governor for his expected signature.
Republicans, of course, can expect to take another punch to the gut as a consequence of the Democrat-drawn maps. At the same time, some incumbent Democrats can expect to be sacrificed so that new and powerful constituencies — Hispanics, particularly — can be accommodated.
It’s hardball politics that is, simultaneously, entertaining and stomach-turning. Once again, voters — remember them? — will suffer because the overwhelming majority of legislative district boundary lines will be drawn in ways that determine election winners well in advance of the election.
Second in terms of priorities is the state’s budget, although it’s less of a problem now than it was several months ago because of the pending federal bailout that has showered $7.5 billion on a grateful Gov. J.B. Pritkzer.
The fallout from the bailout has pushed the state’s desperate financial problems into the background. But that’s just for a while, which is more than good enough for the powers that be.
House Speaker Chris Welch also has indicated he expects legislators to pass new ethics rules that will help stem abuses, particularly as they relate to lobbying.
Unfortunately, past practice has been to pass rules that purport to limit what most people would regard as problem behavior while leaving loopholes that permit business as usual.
For example, under current law, legislators can go to work as lobbyists after leaving the General Assembly. There’s talk of imposing a cooling-off period between leaving the legislature and going to work as a lobbyist.
To be effective, that cooling-off period has to be significant, at least a year or perhaps two. Legislators hate the idea, and the length of a cooling-off period will reveal whether new ethics legislation, assuming it does pass, has teeth or not.
Finally, there are all those bills awaiting final action. Legislators have shown themselves averse to addressing the state’s real problems. But no one can say they aren’t whirling dervishes when it comes to passing more and more laws each year, many of them unnecessary.
There is, of course, a method to what appears to be madness of waiting until the last minute and then doing almost everything at once. It’s more difficult to keep track of what’s happening that way, and what the public doesn’t know won’t hurt our legislative elite.