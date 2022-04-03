General Assembly apparently is insistent on ending its work on an artificially early date — next Friday — so that lawmakers can campaign before the June 28 primary. They’d best not ignore the violent crime issue fretting urban residents.
Concerned about whether they’ll have adequate time to campaign before the June 28 primary election, Illinois legislators have scheduled an unusually early adjournment this spring.
Rather than consider the budget and other pressing issues well into late May as is usually the case, the Legislature is planning to leave Springfield no later than Friday (April 8). Since the adoption of the 1970 Constitution, the earliest the Legislature has adjourned its spring session was April 15 in 2020.
One might think the early exit from setting priorities, legislating and budgeting means that everything is just fine in Illinois. It is not fine, as chiefs of police, retail merchants, victims of crime and others have told legislators in Springfield in recent days. There is a street violence problem in Illinois cities that requires the state’s attention.
The Democrats who run the Legislature (with formidable margins of 41-18 in the Senate and 73-45 in the House) keep saying they’re working on “policy prescriptions” to address the gun violence in Chicago, Peoria, Champaign, Urbana, Danville and other cities. But time is running short for any kind of prescription that also should get a thorough review not only from Republicans but from interest groups and citizens. This is no time for last-minute legislative fixes passed as the clock approaches midnight.
The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police — just one of the groups that has been addressing lawmakers in Springfield recently — reports that police departments are dealing with staff shortages ranging from 10 to 25 percent; in Champaign the department has 26 vacancies on an authorized force of 125. And applications for new officers are at a 30-year low.
The chiefs want more money for technology, training, officer wellness programs, community policing and more. They make a good case, but more money for policing won’t solve other related problems like the need for more mental-health counseling and community intervention programs. Further, there’s the issue of the oversupply of guns, many of them illegal, in urban areas.
The millions of Illinoisans living in urban areas that lately have become fearsome shooting zones want a thorough, researched, well-reasoned response to the street violence, not just window dressing. If that takes a later adjournment that means a shorter campaign season, so be it.