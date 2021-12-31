Leaders of the Illinois General Assembly had hoped to get their work done early this year and adjourn by April 8.
Those hopes already are in trouble.
COVID-19 rules. Let there be no doubt about it. Even the people who make Illinois’ laws are learning that no one is more powerful than a pandemic.
Leaders of the Illinois Legislature had hoped to run a streamlined session this year: get in early, get done quickly and get out of town. The main legislative session, that often extends to the last day of May, is scheduled to end on April 8.
The reason isn’t because legislators want to give Illinoisans some relief from legislating, controversies and hot air, but because many legislators are running in newly revised districts this spring, and they want plenty of time to campaign before the June 28 primary election.
But, not unlike Illinois businesses, hospitals, universities and colleges, schools and virtually everything else, the legislative leaders found that COVID-19 has other plans. Legislators won’t be getting into Springfield early.
Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state — 118 percent more than two weeks ago, with hospitalizations up about 35 percent — lawmakers are scaling back their plans for three days of work next week. Instead, there will be just one day. And a three-day week on Jan. 11-13 “is likely to be canceled amid the ongoing global pandemic,” according to a joint statement from Illinois Senate and House leaders.
The legislative calendar called for 51 session days this spring, about the same as in 2018, but that number already is being scaled back with more calendar trimming possible. And up-close public access to legislators and their work in Springfield will be virtually nil, at least in the Senate.
Word about the Legislature’s scaled-back January session came just after Secretary of State Jesse White announced that no in-person transactions would be allowed at drivers services facilities through at least Jan. 17. And a host of professional and college basketball, football and hockey games have been postponed or cancelled.
Any hopes for a new year with diminished COVID-19 concerns already have been undermined. Perhaps 2023 will be different.