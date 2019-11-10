The dark of night can really get some people down.
How many people walked out of work about 5 p.m. Nov. 4 and were immediately bummed out by the wall of darkness that greeted them?
Yes, the days are getting shorter, meaning the dark of night comes out earlier. It’s one of those rotten signs that winter is just around the corner, courtesy of moving clocks back an hour.
Everyone has heard the familiar phrases related to daylight saving time — spring forward and fall back.
Some people don’t mind it. Others get used to it, because does anyone really have a choice about that?
But still others despise the earlier, darker nights, and state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, has a bill for them — SB 533.
Under his proposal, the state would opt out of daylight saving time by moving its clocks ahead one hour in spring 2020 and leaving them that way forevermore.
Federal legislation passed in 1966 — the Uniform Time Act — sets out the rules. As last amended in 2005, it requires moving clocks ahead by one hour (daylight savings time) on the second Sunday in March and moving them back an hour (standard time) on the first Sunday in November.
Under the current standard-time arrangement, it gets lighter earlier. Under daylight saving time, it gets dark later.
Manar and his supporters prefer it to get darker later, and the federal legislation anticipated that stance. That’s why it allows states to opt out. So far, Arizona is the only one, meaning that most of the clocks in that state are set to Mountain Standard Time.
It’s a surprisingly complicated business, one in which many businesses have a stake.
Which is better? That depends.
Is late-afternoon darkness a sign of doom and gloom? Are the long days of light one of the reliable joys of summer? Or is it just six of one and half a dozen of the other?
Legislators will be in Springfield on Nov. 12-14, and Manar is hoping they’ll follow his lead.