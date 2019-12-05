By doing the right thing for the right reason, Chicago’s new mayor has shocked the city.
Chicago police chiefs come and go — for a variety of reasons. Some actually serve until they voluntarily decide they’ve had enough. Others are the victims of external events that force their departure in the form of a sacrifice to appease an angry public. Some are victims of scandal.
Then there’s the latest chief to come and go, Eddie Johnson. His departure sets a new standard for the unusual — he was fired after announcing his impending retirement.
Why fire a chief who’s already planning on leaving? He apparently lied to new Mayor Lori Lightfoot about the details of some extracurricular activities that involved excessive drinking, driving and a woman who was not his wife.
That’s hot stuff for sure.
But what’s striking about Lightfoot’s announcement earlier this week is her reason for discussing in public what had been traditionally kept private.
“The old Chicago way must give way to a new reality. Ethical leadership, integrity, accountability and, yes, honesty must be the hallmarks of city government,” the mayor said by way of explaining her decision to dismiss Johnson.
Lightfoot’s words, by Chicago standards, are revolutionary. Just imagine all the traditional Chicago pols who fear they might turn into a pillar of salt if they even hear the word “honesty.” This, after all, is a city where even the honest politicians are crooked.
So everyone ought to salute Lightfoot for both her stated intentions and her rhetoric. Even though there is considerable doubt she’ll be successful, Lightfoot is set on taking her city, the state’s most dominant political force, in a new direction. Good for her, and good luck to her.
But what about ousted chief? A lifelong cop who worked his way up the ranks, he now stands disgraced. Even though he denies deceiving the mayor about the details of his night of revelry, his explanation doesn’t fly.
So after deceiving the mayor and being fired as a consequence, he has doubled down on the deceit in the vain hope that he can extricate himself from a self-created mess.
It’s not hard to sympathize with his plight.
Caught in a jam of this nature, most people find themselves unable to resist the temptation to lie their way out of it. But most people don’t have to worry about a formal investigation.
Sleuths turned up video of Johnson and his female friend drinking — and allegedly canoodling — for hours at a prominent Chicago bar. They took testimony about the chief driving after he had clearly consumed too much alcohol. Then there was the fact that police found the chief passed out behind the wheel of his car.
Johnson claimed it was a bad reaction to medication, which obviously was not the case.
What if he had said that he realized that he had too much to drink and pulled over and took a nap as a safety precaution?
Would the walls have come crashing down on him for telling part of the truth?
Johnson will never know now. Not only is he fired, but department underlings who helped with the cover-up are also in jeopardy of being disciplined. There also is the no small matter of his wife.
It’s more proof that Sir Walter Scott, the Scottish writer and poet, got it right when he warned that, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when at first we practice to deceive.”
Of course, there’s also the other un-challengable admonition offered by so many sages that it defies original authentication: “If you’re going to fool around, don’t get caught.”
It’s Johnson’s misfortune that he violated both warnings.