Congress, after years of inaction, finally took some modest steps aimed at reducing gun deaths in the United States.
The Supreme Court is another story.
Spurred by a spate of mass shootings, Congress finally acted last week, passing a modest gun-reform bill that President Joe Biden predicted somewhat hopefully would save a lot of lives. That came the same week the Supreme Court overturned a 1905 law and told the state of New York that it could not regulate citizens carrying a gun outside their home in the interest of public safety, even if it’s in a crowded city of millions of people.
The court is not supposed to be influenced by public opinion, but Congress is. And public opinion shows unambiguous support for increased regulation of guns, particularly for background checks, “red flag” laws and restrictions on trafficking. The law passed by Congress and signed by Biden last week does that.
But what it does not do — and there is public support for this, too, according to polls — is to ban high-capacity magazines or raise the age for buying semiautomatic weapons from 18 to 21. Perhaps those important advances will come another day, although the delay undoubtedly will be costly in terms of lives lost in future mass shootings that we know will occur.
The representatives who could not accept those sensible provisions shall live with those consequences when the nation mourns more lives taken.
The legislation that moved quickly through Congress, attracting 15 Republican votes in the Senate and 14 in the House, is imperfect. Rather than a national “red flag” law, the finished product offers incentives to states to implement laws aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who are a threat to themselves or others.
It’s worth noting that according to a 2020 study, most firearm deaths in the United States are from suicide. Further, the background-check section of the law dealing with gun buyers under 21 is flawed because even with 10 business days to review records, juvenile court and mental-health records are often unavailable.
It’s tempting to believe that Congress finally was motivated to act by academic research and the testimony of those whose families were devastated by shooting deaths. But the truth is that Congress acted only after dozens more innocent lives were taken at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.
Sadly, it will take more mass shootings — they won’t stop because of this legislation — to pass stronger federal gun regulations.