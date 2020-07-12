He who has the gold makes the rules?
That’s the concern of local officials who voiced objections last week to a newly proposed state rule they say will cut them out of a $2 trillion coronavirus-related financial aid program authorized by Congress.
Speaking on behalf of smaller communities outside Cook and DuPage counties, Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League, said the more restrictive rule would “strip local governments of much-needed federal dollars” to the benefit of the state.
This dispute reflects one of those typical bureaucratic battles so many people find confusing.
Boiled down to its essence, it’s a fight over the rules governing who gets what.
Federal rules involving a coronavirus-related aid package permit some of the funds to be allocated through the states to local communities for assistance to businesses crippled by the ongoing economic lockdown.
The pending state rule eliminates that type of aid.
That means communities like Urbana, Champaign, Danville, Decatur and hundreds of others would no longer have access to assistance provided under the CARES Act that was available under federal rules.
“We’d love to help out local businesses,” said Elizabeth Hannan, Urbana’s human resources and finance director. “They are the lifeblood of our community.”
Under the more restrictive rules, local communities can apply for aid related to a variety of coronavirus-related municipal expenses, including medical, public health and payroll.
But Hannan said the remaining options will not be helpful to Urbana because it’s too small to qualify.
The rules change is a cynic’s delight — eliminate potential aid smaller local communities could use while leaving available options they cannot use.
Federal money not allocated to local communities reverts back to the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for re-allocation to state needs or those Cook and DuPage counties.
This is exactly the problem that was contemplated when congressional legislation allocated direct aid to states and huge local entities while leaving it to the states to distribute aid to smaller communities.
The question, of course, was whether state officials would play fair in their allocations. In light of the state’s proposed rule, the municipal league’s answer is an emphatic no.
A spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the proposed rule. She said the governor wants Congress to provide more federal dollars to local municipalities and pointed out the legislature approved a $600 million Business Interruption Grant program to address local economic concerns.
That’s changing the subject. This dispute involves specific congressional legislation that provided, among other things, economic development aid to local communities. The state has interceded with a proposed rule that restricts the intent of Congress.
That’s why the state’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules should reject this revision.
The competition for federal aid dollars is intense. How could it be otherwise given the length and breadth of the economic damage caused by the economic lockdown caused by the pandemic?
But Congress outlined the rules and the state department of commerce’s decision to revise them at the expense of smaller communities to the benefit of larger ones is unacceptable.